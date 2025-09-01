All remastered maps in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is on its way to release, and with the new title, Activision is bringing back some of the iconic maps from the franchise's history. Black Ops 7 multiplayer will feature a total of 16 maps in the game. While 13 of them will be brand-new 6v6 maps, there will be 3 completely remastered maps from the past.If you are wondering what those returning maps are, you've come to the right place. Read on to learn more.Every returning map in Black Ops 7 Here are all the confirmed maps making their return in Black Ops 7:HijackedExpressRaidHijackedIf you are a fan of the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, you have to love Hijacked. Introduced in Black Ops 2, this map became one of the most popular in Call of Duty's history. Set on a superyacht, the map is known for its close-quarters combat and verticality. This is not the first time the map is returning to the franchise, as we've seen it in both Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile. We can expect massive graphical improvements and some small changes in the layout in the upcoming Black Ops 7 title.ExpressThis map will see the most changes in the upcoming Black Ops 7. Although the original map was set at the Los Angeles terminal, the upcoming map will be in a futuristic setting in Tokyo, Japan. However, we can expect the layout to be similar, as this is a remastered version of the map.This map was first introduced in Black Ops 2 and later remastered for Cold War in 2020. The remastered version was very similar to the original. However, this time, Call of Duty has decided to change the map a bit.RaidThe final remastered map coming to Black Ops 7 is Raid. This is one of the most popular maps in the entire franchise's history. Set in a large mansion, this map was also first introduced in Black Ops 2. Later, we saw the map in both Call of Duty: Mobile and Black Ops: Cold War.Just like Express, this map also receives significant changes in the upcoming title. This time, Raid will be set in a near-futuristic setting in Tokyo, Japan. Activision has already confirmed that Black Ops 7 will be a futuristic game. Hence, this doesn't come as a surprise, and it will be interesting to see how the iconic maps will look in a different setting.Do you think Call of Duty should add more remastered maps in Black Ops 7? Let us know in the comment section.Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:Warzone guide: How to open up the Stadium in VerdanskBlack Ops 7 complete cast list and charactersAll new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 5