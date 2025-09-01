All remastered maps in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Sep 01, 2025 14:41 GMT
All remastered maps in Black Ops 7
All remastered maps in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is on its way to release, and with the new title, Activision is bringing back some of the iconic maps from the franchise's history. Black Ops 7 multiplayer will feature a total of 16 maps in the game. While 13 of them will be brand-new 6v6 maps, there will be 3 completely remastered maps from the past.

If you are wondering what those returning maps are, you've come to the right place. Read on to learn more.

Every returning map in Black Ops 7

Here are all the confirmed maps making their return in Black Ops 7:

  • Hijacked
  • Express
  • Raid

Hijacked

If you are a fan of the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, you have to love Hijacked. Introduced in Black Ops 2, this map became one of the most popular in Call of Duty's history. Set on a superyacht, the map is known for its close-quarters combat and verticality.

This is not the first time the map is returning to the franchise, as we've seen it in both Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile. We can expect massive graphical improvements and some small changes in the layout in the upcoming Black Ops 7 title.

Express

This map will see the most changes in the upcoming Black Ops 7. Although the original map was set at the Los Angeles terminal, the upcoming map will be in a futuristic setting in Tokyo, Japan. However, we can expect the layout to be similar, as this is a remastered version of the map.

This map was first introduced in Black Ops 2 and later remastered for Cold War in 2020. The remastered version was very similar to the original. However, this time, Call of Duty has decided to change the map a bit.

Raid

The final remastered map coming to Black Ops 7 is Raid. This is one of the most popular maps in the entire franchise's history. Set in a large mansion, this map was also first introduced in Black Ops 2. Later, we saw the map in both Call of Duty: Mobile and Black Ops: Cold War.

Just like Express, this map also receives significant changes in the upcoming title. This time, Raid will be set in a near-futuristic setting in Tokyo, Japan. Activision has already confirmed that Black Ops 7 will be a futuristic game. Hence, this doesn't come as a surprise, and it will be interesting to see how the iconic maps will look in a different setting.

Do you think Call of Duty should add more remastered maps in Black Ops 7? Let us know in the comment section.

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
