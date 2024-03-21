All Warzone Mobile multiplayer maps list: Rust, Shoot House, Shipment, and more

Many Warzone Mobile multiplayer maps have been introduced to players, as the game is now available worldwide. These maps are all taken from older Call of Duty titles. Apart from the multiplayer mode, the title will feature an exclusive shop called The Keep. While there is still time for the exclusive store to drop, the multiplayer mode is available right now.

Before jumping into this game mode, fans should be aware of all the multiplayer maps available.

All Warzone Mobile multiplayer maps list

Many multiplayer maps are available in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

With the launch of Warzone Mobile, five multiplayer maps have been kept in rotation in the game. These maps have been taken from past Call of Duty titles, like Modern Warfare (2019) and Modern Warfare 2 (2009). A sixth map, Rust, will be added to the game on April 3, 2024.

Here is a complete list of all Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile multiplayer maps:

Shipment

Shoot House

Breenbergh Hotel

Rust (April 3)

Scrapyard

El Asilo

Activision is likely planning more classic multiplayer maps for Warzone Mobile. It will be interesting to see which maps from previous CoD titles make it to the the game.

Warzone Mobile multiplayer modes

There are two major multiplayer modes in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Unlike the battle royale, the multiplayer mode will focus on limited teams and players. Players can compete in either of the two teams with up to six members each.

Here are all the available multiplayer modes in Warzone Mobile:

Mosh Pit

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Hardpoint

Shoot the Ship

All Warzone Mobile multiplayer maps will be available for the Mosh Pit game mode. However, only Shipment and Shoot House will be available for Shoot the Ship. All multiplayer modes are available from the start.

Activision is working towards bringing in more modes into the game. Stay tuned to find out about any updates regrading Warzone Mobile. The game is available to play globally on Android and iOS.

Check out these articles on Warzone Mobile:

How to link your Activision ID to your Warzone Mobile account? || Will Warzone Mobile have mouse and keyboard support upon launch? || How to unlock Ghost Golden Phantom skin for free in Warzone Mobile || How to unlock Heavy Thunder M4 blueprint for free in Warzone || What is The Keep in Warzone Mobile? || Operation Day Zero event in Warzone Mobile