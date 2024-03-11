All Warzone Welcome Missions rewards and how to unlock them

Warzone Welcome Missions are a new set of tasks and challenges for players to complete and earn rewards. Celebrating the fourth year anniversary of Warzone, the battle royale title is giving away players a host of content for free in the form of an Operator skin, consumables, and more. However, they are locked behind a few simple challenges that players must complete.

That said, in this article, we will take a closer look at all the Warzone Welcome Missions along with all the rewards that you can earn.

How to unlock all Warzone Welcome Missions rewards?

Expand Tweet

Warzone Welcome Missions are divided into three stages, each bringing unique rewards for you to collect. However, you must complete a set of tasks before you can get your hands on them. The following are all three stages along with the challenges and the rewards you will earn for completing them:

Stage 1:

Log in to the game once – 2000 XP

Complete a Resurgence match – 15 Minutes Double XP Token

Get 1 assist – 15 Minutes Double Weapon XP Token

Get 1 kill in Warzone – 4000 XP

Open up 1 Supply Box in Warzone – 2000 XP

Upon completing all the above challenges in Stage 1, you'll unlock the Mastery Reward, which is a Large Decal. Once Stage 1 tasks are complete, you can move to Stage 2.

Stage 2:

Edit Warzone Custom Loadout – 30 Minutes Double XP Token

Pick up a Loadout Drop in Battle Royale or Resurgence – 30 Minutes Double Weapon XP Token

Buy any item from the Buy Station in Warzone – 4000 XP

Change your Operator once in Warzone – 4000 XP

Complete a Battle Royale match – 30 Minutes Double Battle Pass XP Token

Here, the Mastery Reward for completing all tasks is a Sticker. After you finish Stage 2, you are ready for the Stage 3 challenges.

Stage 3:

Complete 10 total matches in any Warzone mode – 30 Minutes Double XP Token

Equip a 5 attachment weapon in any Warzone mode – 4000 XP

Complete any 1 contract in Warzone – 30 Minutes Double Weapon XP

Add 1 friend in Warzone – 4000 XP

Buy back a teammate in Buy Station once in Warzone – 30 Minutes Double Battle Pass XP Token

Once you are done with all the abovementioned challenges, you will unlock the "Safeguard" skin for Operator Jabber.

That covers everything that there is to know about the Warzone Welcome Missions rewards and how you can collect them all. Please note that at the time of writing, the Warzone Welcome Missions are reportedly showing up only for a few players, and it is currently unknown when they will be available to all.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

How to sign up for Warzone's fourth anniversary sweepstakes: PS5, iPhone, and more rewards || COD Advanced Warfare weapons are reportedly returning to Warzone and MW3 in Season 3 || Rebirth Island leaks keep adding up, hinting at an imminent release