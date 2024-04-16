All weapon changes in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 April 16 update

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 April 16 patch just dropped bringing with it a host of weapon changes. Both titles saw weapon buffs and nerfs across the board. Mostly, however, these changes are restricted to the two main weapon classes i.e., SMGs and Assault Rifles. Some of the weapons that received buffs include the MTZ-556 and the Holger 556. On the other hand, guns like the Haymaker were nerfed.
That said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at all weapon changes across both Warzone and MW3 Season 3 April 16 update.
Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3 April 16 update
According to the patch notes, the following are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3 April 16 update:
Assault Rifles
MTZ-556
- Increased bullet velocity from 650m/s to 690m/s (+6%).
Holger 556
- Adjusted recoil and gunkick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.
M16 (MWII)
- Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.
- Decreased gun kick by 20%.
- Decreased visual recoil by 18%.
SMGs
RAM-9
- Decreased minimum and maximum hip fire accuracy by 10%.
- Increased aim down sight time to 220ms, up from 200ms.
Striker
- Decreased aim down sight time to 204ms, down from 215ms.
- Increased bullet velocity to 570m/s, up from 540m/s.
WSP Swarm
- Decreased flinch resistance to 0.15N, down from 0.8N.
Sniper Rifles
MORS
- Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.
Every weapon buff and nerf in MW3 Season 3 April 16 update
The following are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 Season 3 April 16 update as per the patch notes:
Assault Rifles
MTZ-556
- Increased bullet velocity from 650m/s to 690m/s (+6%).
Holger 556
- Adjusted recoil and gunkick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.
M16 (MWII)
- Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.
- Decreased gun kick by 20%.
- Decreased visual recoil by 18%.
Submachine Guns
RAM-9
- Decreased minimum and maximum hip fire accuracy by 10%.
- Increased aim down sight time from 200ms to 220ms (+10%).
Striker 9
- Removed the ability to aim down sights while sliding without Tactical Pads equipped.
Striker
- Decreased aim down sight time from 215ms to 204ms (-5%).
- Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 570m/s (+6%).
WSP Swarm
- Decreased flinch resistance from 0.8N to 0.15N (-81%).
Shotguns
Haymaker
- JAK Maglift Kit
- Decreased damage pellet count from 5 to 4 (-20%).
- Decreased near-medium damage from 20 to 19 (-5%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range to 6.4m.
Sniper Rifles
MORS
- Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.
That covers all the weapon changes in the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 April 16 update. From the patch notes, it can be observed except for a few weapons in the games, overall changes for the weapons affected have remained the same in both titles.
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3
- Akimbo WSP Stinger loadout has the fastest TTK in Warzone after update
- Best one shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Season 3
- MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more
- Kar98k and SPAS-12 are reportedly returning to WZ and MW3 in Season 4