All weapon changes in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 April 16 update

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 April 16 patch just dropped bringing with it a host of weapon changes. Both titles saw weapon buffs and nerfs across the board. Mostly, however, these changes are restricted to the two main weapon classes i.e., SMGs and Assault Rifles. Some of the weapons that received buffs include the MTZ-556 and the Holger 556. On the other hand, guns like the Haymaker were nerfed.

That said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at all weapon changes across both Warzone and MW3 Season 3 April 16 update.

Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3 April 16 update

Expand Tweet

According to the patch notes, the following are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3 April 16 update:

Assault Rifles

MTZ-556

Increased bullet velocity from 650m/s to 690m/s (+6%).

Holger 556

Adjusted recoil and gunkick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.

M16 (MWII)

Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.

Decreased gun kick by 20%.

Decreased visual recoil by 18%.

SMGs

RAM-9

Decreased minimum and maximum hip fire accuracy by 10%.

Increased aim down sight time to 220ms, up from 200ms.

Striker

Decreased aim down sight time to 204ms, down from 215ms.

Increased bullet velocity to 570m/s, up from 540m/s.

WSP Swarm

Decreased flinch resistance to 0.15N, down from 0.8N.

Sniper Rifles

MORS

Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.

Every weapon buff and nerf in MW3 Season 3 April 16 update

Expand Tweet

The following are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 Season 3 April 16 update as per the patch notes:

Assault Rifles

MTZ-556

Increased bullet velocity from 650m/s to 690m/s (+6%).

Holger 556

Adjusted recoil and gunkick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.

M16 (MWII)

Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.

Decreased gun kick by 20%.

Decreased visual recoil by 18%.

Submachine Guns

RAM-9

Decreased minimum and maximum hip fire accuracy by 10%.

Increased aim down sight time from 200ms to 220ms (+10%).

Striker 9

Removed the ability to aim down sights while sliding without Tactical Pads equipped.

Striker

Decreased aim down sight time from 215ms to 204ms (-5%).

Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 570m/s (+6%).

WSP Swarm

Decreased flinch resistance from 0.8N to 0.15N (-81%).

Shotguns

Haymaker

JAK Maglift Kit

Decreased damage pellet count from 5 to 4 (-20%).

Decreased near-medium damage from 20 to 19 (-5%).

Decreased near-medium damage range to 6.4m.

Sniper Rifles

MORS

Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.

That covers all the weapon changes in the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 April 16 update. From the patch notes, it can be observed except for a few weapons in the games, overall changes for the weapons affected have remained the same in both titles.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback