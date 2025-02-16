 Are Ninja Turtles coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

The Ninja Turtles are set to arrive in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone during the TNMT crossover event. This collaboration was confirmed by the official @CallofDuty X handle in a post on February 13, 2025. It showcased a video teaser for the Call of Duty X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles where the ninjas can be seen coming out of a manhole in Urzikstan.

Here's more on the Ninja Turtles coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Ninja Turtles are coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Activision recently teased the Call of Duty X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover on the official Call of Duty X handle and its official YouTube channel. The post contained a video showcasing the Ninja Turtles brothers coming out of a manhole in the Urzikstan map in Warzone.

Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are the Ninja Turtle characters showcased in the official post. However, there is no disclosure about when the crossover event will start. Warzone Season 2 just had the Terminator crossover event and the Squid Games crossover event that bought new modes, in-game cosmetics, and collection events.

The Call of Duty and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover will be the second collaboration between the two franchises. In 2022, players received a Shredder crossover operator skin in Modern Warfare 2. This suggests that the event might introduce additional TMNT characters as operators in the game.

The teaser featured in the post was captioned COD-A-BUNGA along with four title emojis that point towards a potential crossover event. Reports of TMNT in Black Ops 6 have been confirmed, but speculation remains about additional ninja-themed weapons set to arrive in Season 2 Reloaded.

These potential additions include katanas, nunchucks, and even a skateboard. If true, it suggests the TMNT collaboration may be part of the Season 2 Reloaded update. However, It's unclear if the game will feature any challenges or events related to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles appearance.

