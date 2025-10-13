Best Dresden 9mm loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Dresden 9mm is an SMG introduced in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with Season 6. For veteran CoD players, this won’t be a new weapon, as it has long been popular in the community as the MP40. Now, it has returned under a new name. Since its launch, it has quickly become a popular meta choice for close-range combat.

With the perfect combination of attachments, you can further enhance the weapon’s performance. So, let’s find out the best loadout for the Dresden 9mm in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Best Dresden 9mm loadout in Black Ops 6

Here's the best Dresden 9mm loadout in Black Ops 6:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock: Combat Stock

Combat Stock Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dresden 9mm loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

To start with the loadout, equip the Compensator for the muzzle attachment, which specifically helps to improve the weapon’s vertical recoil control. This makes your shots more accurate at longer ranges.

For the barrel attachment, go with Long Barrel, which extends the damage range of the weapon. This means your bullets will deal more damage at a distance.

The Ergonomic Grip is used to specifically improve the handling stat. This is an important stat for close-range weapons, as your weapon needs to respond with your quick movements. This includes a faster dive to fire speed, slide to fire speed, ADS speed, and jumping ADS speed.

The Combat Stock provides improvements in recoil control, flinch resistance, and aim-walking movement speed. With this attachment, the weapon becomes more stable and easier to use, as it improves the horizontal recoil, which is harder to control than vertical recoil.

Finally, you should go with the Rapid Fire mod, as it increases the weapon’s fire rate by 12%, helping you achieve a faster TTK and making gunfights easier to win.

Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6

Best Dresden 9mm loadout in Warzone

Below is the best Dresden 9mm loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock: No Stock

Dresden 9mm loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Suppressor is a solid option in Warzone, as gunfire sounds usually alert enemies and give off your location. But with Suppressor, the sound is muffled, keeping you off the enemy radar. This increases your chances of survival and lets you fire confidently without worrying about alerting everyone nearby.

The Long Barrel, as detailed above, works similarly here by increasing the damage range.

The Extended Mag II is a lifesaver for Warzone, since it doubles the default magazine size, giving you 64 bullets. Although you have to compromise some handling stats, it’s well worth the trade-off because you’ll often face multiple enemies instead of just 1v1 fights.

The Ergonomic Grip, also discussed above, helps balance the handling stats that drop when using the Extended Mag II.

Finally, go with the no stock option as it significantly boosts the mobility stat, so that you become a harder target for enemies to hit. This helps to improve the aim walking movement speed, strafing movement speed, movement speed, and sprinting movement speed.

Also read: All Warzone Season 6 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

