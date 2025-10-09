All Predator skins in Warzone/Black Ops 6 and how to unlock them

The Predator Operator is officially joining Black Ops 6 and Warzone as a playable character. For a long time, players have wanted the Predator to become available in the game, and their wish has finally come true with the final season, where the Operator will be featured in the Battle Pass and a special bundle.
If you own the Battle Pass, you can instantly unlock the Predator Operator. To collect all available versions, you’ll need to own the BlackCell pass, complete the Battle Pass, and purchase the dedicated bundle to unlock all five variants.
To learn more about every Predator skin available in Warzone and Black Ops 6, read on.
How to get the Predator Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6
To acquire the Predator Operator, you can purchase the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 standard Battle Pass for 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99. The Operator will be instantly available, as the only requirement for unlocking the base variant is purchasing the Battle Pass. If you want access to additional variants, you can opt for the BlackCell version of the Battle Pass, priced at $29.99.
Additionally, there’s a special bundle called Tracer Pack: Predator: Badlands Ultra Skin, inspired by the upcoming Predator: Badlands movie. Purchasing this bundle unlocks another Predator variant known as Dek. While the bundle’s price hasn’t been confirmed, it’s expected to cost around 3,000 CP.
All available Predator Operator variants
The Predator has five variants, four of which can be obtained through the Battle Pass and BlackCell, while the final one is available through a bundle purchase.
- "Jungle Hunter" Predator Operator - Unlocked instantly with the standard Battle Pass.
- "Jungle Hunter BlackCell" Predator Operator - Unlocked instantly with the BlackCell variant.
- “Feral Predator” Predator Operator - Part of Battle Pass completion rewards.
- “Feral Predator BlackCell” Predator Operator - Also part of Battle Pass completion rewards, but exclusive to BlackCell owners.
- "Dek" Predator skin - Part of the Tracer Pack: Predator: Badlands Ultra Skin bundle
What are all the Season 6 Battle Pass instant rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6?
Similar to previous Battle Passes, you’ll receive five instant rewards after purchasing the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass. These rewards will be automatically added to your inventory. Here’s the list of all five instant rewards:
- 10% Battle Pass XP Boost
- The new “Jungle Hunter” Predator Operator and “Jungle Hunter BlackCell” Predator Skin for those who purchase BlackCell
- The “Trophy Hunter” Legendary Blueprint for the XM4 Assault Rifle
- The “Plasma Casted” Finishing Move
- The “Targeting Laser” Reticle
