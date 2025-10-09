Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:44 GMT
There are a few weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 (Image via Activision)
There are a few weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 have launched, bringing several weapon adjustments to maintain balanced gunplay. Most weapons received buffs, and no significant nerfs were applied. In this final season, the changes are primarily focused on Warzone, with only four weapons receiving minor buffs in Black Ops 6.

With these updates, Warzone may see a variety of meta choices, so players should familiarize themselves with the changes to leverage the updated weapons and gain an advantage in battles.

Read on to discover all the weapon buffs and nerfs added to Warzone and Black Ops 6 in Season 6.

All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 6

Here are all the weapon changes implemented in Warzone with the Season 6 update:

also-read-trending Trending
Assault rifles changes in Warzone Season 6

ABR A1

Attachment adjustments

  • Full-Auto Rapid Fire
  • Max Damage Range increased from 35.56m to 40m
  • Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 45.7m to 55m

AK-74

Adjustments

  • Recoil reduced by 10%

CR-56 Amax

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 39
  • Range: 0 – 50.8m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 32 damage, 50.8 – 64.7m
  • Post-Patch: 32 damage, 50.8 – 70m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 28 damage, >64.7m
  • Post-Patch: 28 damage, >70m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 880m/s to 900m/s

Model L

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 44 damage, 0 – 38.1m
  • Post-Patch: 44 damage, 0 – 45m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 38 damage, 38.1 – 50.8m
  • Post-Patch: 38 damage, 45 – 60m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 31 damage, >50.8m
  • Post-Patch: 31 damage, >60m ⇧
Additional adjustments

  • Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.8x to 0.86x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 870m/s to 890m/s

SMG changes in Warzone Season 6

Kompakt 92

Adjustments

  • Jog Movement Speed improved from 4.8m/s to 5.2m/s
  • Aim Down Sight Speed Movement Speed improved from 3.5m/s to 3.7m/s

PPSH-41

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 30 damage, 0 – 12.7m
  • Post-Patch: 30 damage, 0 – 13.5m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 25 damage, 12.7 – 21.1m
  • Post-Patch: 25 damage, 13.5 – 21.1m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 19 damage, >21.1m
  • Post-Patch: 28 ⇧ damage, >21.1m

Additional adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight Movement Speed improved from 3.6m/s to 3.8m/s
  • Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 185ms to 175ms

Saug

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 12.7m
  • Post-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 13.2m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 29 damage, 12.7 – 19.8m
  • Post-Patch: 25 damage, 13.2 – 21m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 22 damage, >19.8m
  • Post-Patch: 28 ⇧ damage, >21m

Shotgun changes in Warzone Season 6

ASG-89

  • Maximum Damage Range (Per Pellet)
  • Damage: 25
  • Range: 0 – 4.3m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1 (Per Pellet)
  • Pre-Patch: 20 damage, 4.3 – 6.3m
  • Post-Patch: 20 damage, 4.3 – 8.1m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 2 (Per Pellet)
  • Pre-Patch: 15 damage, 6.3 – 10.4m
  • Post-Patch: 15 damage, 8.1 – 10.4m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range (Per Pellet)
  • Damage: 10
  • Range: >10.4m (No change)
Additional adjustments

  • Head multiplier increased from 1x to 1.2x
  • Lower Torso and Legs multipliers increased from 0.8x to 1x
  • Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 305ms to 260ms
  • Inflicted Finch increased by 15%

Marine SP

  • Maximum Damage Range (Per Pellet)
  • Damage: 60
  • Range: 0 – 1.7m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1 (Per Pellet)
  • Pre-Patch: 55 damage, 1.7 – 7.1m
  • Post-Patch: 55 damage, 1.7 – 7.6m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 2 (Per Pellet)
  • Pre-Patch: 45 damage, 7.1 – 8.9m
  • Post-Patch: 45 damage, 7.6 – 8.9m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range (Per Pellet)
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: >8.9m (No change)
Additional adjustments

  • Flinch Resistance improved by 25%
  • Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 320ms to 290ms

Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 6 patch notes

LMG changes

PML 5.56

Adjustment

  • Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 1x to 1.08x

Attachment adjustments

  • Recoil Springs
  • Benefit improved from 12% to 20%

Marksman rifle changes

TR2

Attachment adjustments

  • TR2 CQB Auto Conversion
  • Max Damage Range increased from 12.7m to 13.2m
  • Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 230ms to 200ms

Sniper rifle changes

SVD

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 120 damage, 0 – 55.8m
  • Post-Patch: 120 damage, 0 – 70m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 90 damage, >55.8m
  • Post-Patch: 90 damage, >70m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.7x to 0.88x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 890m/s to 920m/s
  • Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 565ms to 480ms

All weapon adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 6

Below are all the weapon changes implemented in BO6 Season 6:

Assault rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 6

GPR 91

Attachment adjustments

  • Fast Mag 1
  • Ammo count increased from 25 to 26.

Goblin Mk2

Adjustments

  • Hipfire Spread reduced by 0.25 degrees.
  • Greatly reduced first shot recoil.

ABR A1

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 29 damage, 0 – 34.3m
  • Post-Patch: 32 ⇧ damage, 0 – 34.3m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 22 damage, >34.3m
  • Post-Patch: 24 ⇧ damage, >34.3m

Attachment adjustments

  • Full-Auto Rapid Fire
  • Vertical Recoil now increased by 10%.
  • Horizontal Recoil now increased by 15%.

Also read: Warzone Season 6 patch notes

Marksman rifle changes in BO6 Season 6

TR2

Adjustments

  • Fire Rate improved from 480 RPM to 522 RPM.
Tsarkov 7.62

Adjustments

  • Fire Rate improved from 231 RPM to 250 RPM.
  • Received Flinch improved from 0.5 N to 0.4 N.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
