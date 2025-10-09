Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 have launched, bringing several weapon adjustments to maintain balanced gunplay. Most weapons received buffs, and no significant nerfs were applied. In this final season, the changes are primarily focused on Warzone, with only four weapons receiving minor buffs in Black Ops 6.With these updates, Warzone may see a variety of meta choices, so players should familiarize themselves with the changes to leverage the updated weapons and gain an advantage in battles.Read on to discover all the weapon buffs and nerfs added to Warzone and Black Ops 6 in Season 6.All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 6Here are all the weapon changes implemented in Warzone with the Season 6 update:Assault rifles changes in Warzone Season 6ABR A1Attachment adjustmentsFull-Auto Rapid FireMax Damage Range increased from 35.56m to 40mMedium Damage Range 1 increased from 45.7m to 55mAK-74AdjustmentsRecoil reduced by 10%CR-56 AmaxMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 39Range: 0 – 50.8m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1Pre-Patch: 32 damage, 50.8 – 64.7mPost-Patch: 32 damage, 50.8 – 70m ⇧Minimum Damage RangePre-Patch: 28 damage, &gt;64.7mPost-Patch: 28 damage, &gt;70m ⇧Additional adjustmentsBullet Velocity increased from 880m/s to 900m/sModel LMaximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 44 damage, 0 – 38.1mPost-Patch: 44 damage, 0 – 45m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Pre-Patch: 38 damage, 38.1 – 50.8mPost-Patch: 38 damage, 45 – 60m ⇧Minimum Damage RangePre-Patch: 31 damage, &gt;50.8mPost-Patch: 31 damage, &gt;60m ⇧Additional adjustmentsLower Torso multiplier increased from 0.8x to 0.86xBullet Velocity increased from 870m/s to 890m/sSMG changes in Warzone Season 6Kompakt 92AdjustmentsJog Movement Speed improved from 4.8m/s to 5.2m/sAim Down Sight Speed Movement Speed improved from 3.5m/s to 3.7m/sPPSH-41Maximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 30 damage, 0 – 12.7mPost-Patch: 30 damage, 0 – 13.5m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Pre-Patch: 25 damage, 12.7 – 21.1mPost-Patch: 25 damage, 13.5 – 21.1m ⇧Minimum Damage RangePre-Patch: 19 damage, &gt;21.1mPost-Patch: 28 ⇧ damage, &gt;21.1mAdditional adjustmentsAim Down Sight Movement Speed improved from 3.6m/s to 3.8m/sAim Down Sight Speed improved from 185ms to 175msSaugMaximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 12.7mPost-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 13.2m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Pre-Patch: 29 damage, 12.7 – 19.8mPost-Patch: 25 damage, 13.2 – 21m ⇧Minimum Damage RangePre-Patch: 22 damage, &gt;19.8mPost-Patch: 28 ⇧ damage, &gt;21mShotgun changes in Warzone Season 6ASG-89Maximum Damage Range (Per Pellet)Damage: 25Range: 0 – 4.3m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1 (Per Pellet)Pre-Patch: 20 damage, 4.3 – 6.3mPost-Patch: 20 damage, 4.3 – 8.1m ⇧Medium Damage Range 2 (Per Pellet)Pre-Patch: 15 damage, 6.3 – 10.4mPost-Patch: 15 damage, 8.1 – 10.4m ⇧Minimum Damage Range (Per Pellet)Damage: 10Range: &gt;10.4m (No change)Additional adjustmentsHead multiplier increased from 1x to 1.2xLower Torso and Legs multipliers increased from 0.8x to 1xAim Down Sight Speed improved from 305ms to 260msInflicted Finch increased by 15%Marine SPMaximum Damage Range (Per Pellet)Damage: 60Range: 0 – 1.7m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1 (Per Pellet)Pre-Patch: 55 damage, 1.7 – 7.1mPost-Patch: 55 damage, 1.7 – 7.6m ⇧Medium Damage Range 2 (Per Pellet)Pre-Patch: 45 damage, 7.1 – 8.9mPost-Patch: 45 damage, 7.6 – 8.9m ⇧Minimum Damage Range (Per Pellet)Damage: 32Range: &gt;8.9m (No change)Additional adjustmentsFlinch Resistance improved by 25%Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 320ms to 290msAlso read: Black Ops 6 Season 6 patch notesLMG changesPML 5.56AdjustmentLower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 1x to 1.08xAttachment adjustmentsRecoil SpringsBenefit improved from 12% to 20%Marksman rifle changesTR2Attachment adjustmentsTR2 CQB Auto ConversionMax Damage Range increased from 12.7m to 13.2mAim Down Sight Speed improved from 230ms to 200msSniper rifle changesSVDMaximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 120 damage, 0 – 55.8mPost-Patch: 120 damage, 0 – 70m ⇧Minimum Damage RangePre-Patch: 90 damage, &gt;55.8mPost-Patch: 90 damage, &gt;70m ⇧Additional adjustmentsLower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.7x to 0.88xBullet Velocity increased from 890m/s to 920m/sAim Down Sight Speed improved from 565ms to 480msAll weapon adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 6Below are all the weapon changes implemented in BO6 Season 6:Assault rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 6GPR 91Attachment adjustmentsFast Mag 1Ammo count increased from 25 to 26.Goblin Mk2AdjustmentsHipfire Spread reduced by 0.25 degrees.Greatly reduced first shot recoil.ABR A1Maximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 29 damage, 0 – 34.3mPost-Patch: 32 ⇧ damage, 0 – 34.3mMinimum Damage RangePre-Patch: 22 damage, &gt;34.3mPost-Patch: 24 ⇧ damage, &gt;34.3mAttachment adjustmentsFull-Auto Rapid FireVertical Recoil now increased by 10%.Horizontal Recoil now increased by 15%.Also read: Warzone Season 6 patch notesMarksman rifle changes in BO6 Season 6TR2AdjustmentsFire Rate improved from 480 RPM to 522 RPM.Tsarkov 7.62AdjustmentsFire Rate improved from 231 RPM to 250 RPM.Received Flinch improved from 0.5 N to 0.4 N.For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links 