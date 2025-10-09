All Black Ops 6 Season 6 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

Black Ops 6 Season 6 went live on October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT, which reset Ranked Play and added a new set of rewards. All rewards are free and can be unlocked based on your performance in this highly competitive mode. The objectives vary, where two of them require you to earn wins and unlock rewards at specific milestones, while others are tied to reaching certain Skill Divisions (Ranks).

If you’re new, Ranked Play won’t be available by default. You must first win 50 Multiplayer matches to unlock it. Once unlocked, you can compete, secure wins, and climb the Skill Division ladder to keep earning rewards.

Read on for the complete list of available Ranked Play rewards for Black Ops 6 Season 6.

How to unlock all the Black Ops 6 Season 6 Ranked Play rewards

There are a total of 16 rewards available in the Black Ops 6 Season 6 Ranked Play. Below is the complete list of rewards along with the objectives required to unlock them:

All available Black Ops 6 Season 6 Ranked Play rewards (Image via Activision) (Image via Activision)

Get 10 Wins: AMES 85 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

AMES 85 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint Get 100 Wins: “Ranked Season 6 – 100 Wins” Large Decal

“Ranked Season 6 – 100 Wins” Large Decal Silver: “Ranked Season 6 – Silver” Calling Card

“Ranked Season 6 – Silver” Calling Card Gold: “Ranked Season 6 – Gold” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

“Ranked Season 6 – Gold” Calling Card and Weapon Camo Platinum : “Ranked Season 6 – Platinum” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

: “Ranked Season 6 – Platinum” Calling Card and Weapon Camo Diamond: “Ranked Season 6 – Diamond” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

“Ranked Season 6 – Diamond” Calling Card and Weapon Camo Crimson: “Ranked Season 6 – Crimson” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

“Ranked Season 6 – Crimson” Calling Card and Weapon Camo Iridescent: “Ranked Season 6 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

“Ranked Season 6 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Weapon Camo T op 250: “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250” Calling Card and Animated Weapon Camo

“Ranked Season 6 – Top 250” Calling Card and Animated Weapon Camo Season 06 Champion: “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

Most of the rewards aren’t easy to earn, and only a few can be unlocked with consistent effort. For instance, reaching the Silver Rank is fairly simple and grants you the Silver Calling Card. However, as you progress through higher ranks, the challenge increases significantly.

When it comes to win-based rewards, winning 10 matches is manageable, but hitting 100 wins is far more demanding and can take several days for most players.

The “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card is the toughest reward to earn. So, keep grinding in Ranked Play and focus on climbing the Skill Divisions, as the rank-based rewards are definitely worth it, featuring animated camos with impressive visuals.

Also read: Warzone Season 6 patch notes

