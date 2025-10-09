All Warzone Season 6 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

Warzone Season 6 is live, and with it, a new set of Ranked Play rewards is available for players to grind for. These rewards are free and can be unlocked by completing specific objectives, which include winning matches, securing kills, and reaching certain Skill Divisions. The ultimate reward, the “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250 Champion” Emblem, is the most challenging to obtain and is reserved for the player who ranks #1 on the Top 250 Leaderboard.
Ranked Play is not unlocked by default for new players. To gain access, you must finish in the Top 15 teams in 20 Battle Royale matches or finish in the Top 6 teams in 20 Resurgence matches. After meeting these requirements, you can enter Ranked Mode and continue grinding to earn rewards.
For a complete list of all available rewards in Warzone Season 6 Ranked Play, read on.
How to unlock all the Warzone Season 6 Ranked Play rewards
There are 18 total rewards available as part of Warzone Season 6 Ranked Play. The complete list of rewards, along with the objectives required to unlock them, is provided below:
- First Season Win: Weapon Charm
- Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker
- Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo
- Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination CR-56 AMAX Weapon Blueprint
- Silver: “Ranked Season 6 – Silver” Emblem
- Gold: “Ranked Season 6 – Gold” Emblem and Spray
- Platinum: “Ranked Season 6 – Platinum” Emblem and Spray
- Diamond: “Ranked Season 6 – Diamond” Emblem and Spray
- Crimson: “Ranked Season 6 – Crimson” Emblem and Spray
- Iridescent: “Ranked Season 6 – Iridescent” Emblem and Spray
- Top 250: “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250” Emblem and Spray
- Season 06 Champion: “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250 Champion” Emblem
The difficulty of each reward varies. Some objectives are easy to complete, while most become challenging, and a few are so tough that the majority of players cannot achieve them. Objectives like gathering 25 or 100 kills, winning a single match, or reaching Silver or Gold ranks are relatively easy. Whereas reaching ranks above Platinum is much harder, with the difficulty increasing significantly at each subsequent rank.
That covers everything there is to know about the Warzone Season 6 Ranked Play rewards.
