Best graphics settings for Warzone after Black Ops 6 integration

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Feb 28, 2025 15:58 GMT
Exploring the best graphics settings to use in Warzone after Black Ops 6 integration (Image via Activision)
Exploring the best graphics settings to use in Warzone after Black Ops 6 integration (Image via Activision)

Having the best graphics settings for Warzone has become a necessity for achieving high FPS while ensuring good visual fidelity after the Black Ops 6 integration. Although the ideal settings are mostly dependent on your hardware, certain universal tweaks can enhance how the title runs on your system. These setting changes will also reduce input lag, and ensure a smoother, more fluid gameplay experience.

This guide outlines the best graphics settings for Warzone for optimizing visibility and performance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best graphics settings to use in Warzone after Black Ops 6 integration

Given below are the best graphics settings you should use in Warzone after its integration with Black Ops 6:

Display

Warzone Display settings (Image via Activision)
Warzone Display settings (Image via Activision)
  • Display mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
  • Display monitor: Your primary monitor
  • Display adapter: Your primary GPU
  • Screen Refresh Rate: Maximum Refresh Rate of your monitor
  • Display Resolution: Maximum Display Resolution of your monitor
  • Aspect Ratio: Automatic
  • Display Gamma: 2.2 sRGB
  • Brightness: As per preference
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On (Exclusive to Nvidia users)
Sustainability

  • Eco Mode Preset: Custom
  • V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
  • V-Sync (Menus): Off
  • Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
  • Menu Render Resolution: Optimal
  • Pause Game Rendering: Off
  • Reduce Quality when inactive: Off
  • Focused Mode: 0

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

  • High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

WZ Quality settings (Image via Activision)
WZ Quality settings (Image via Activision)

Global Quality

  • Graphic Preset: Custom
  • Render Resolution: 100
  • Dynamic Resolution: Off
  • Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
  • FidelityFX Cas Strength: 65
  • Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • VRAM Scale Target: 80
  • Variable Rate Shading: On

Details & Textures

  • Texture Resolution: Normal
  • Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Detail Quality: Normal
  • Particle Resolution: Low
  • Bullet Impacts: On
  • Persistent Effects: On
  • Shader Quality: Medium
  • On-Demand Texture Streaming: Optimized (If your internet connection is stable, the Optimized option is the better choice)
  • Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Shadow & Lighting

  • Shadow Quality: Normal
  • Screen Space Shadows: Low
  • Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Low
  • Screen Space Reflections: Off
  • Static Reflection Quality: Low
Environment

  • Tessellation: Off
  • Volumetric Quality: Medium
  • Deferred Physics Quality: High
  • Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal
  • Water Quality: All

View

WZ View settings (image via Activision)
WZ View settings (image via Activision)

Accessibility Solutions

  • Motion Reduction Preset: Off

Field of View

  • Field of View (FOV): 110
  • ADS Field of View: Affected
  • Weapon Field of View: Wide
  • 3rd Field of View: 90
  • Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

  • World Motion Blur: Off
  • Weapon Motion Blur: Off
  • 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
  • 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
  • 3rd Person Camera Movement: 3rd Person ADS
  • Inverted Flash Bang: As per preference

Using these Warzone graphics settings will enhance the gameplay and visibility, making it easier to spot enemies. However, certain settings are subjective, such as Texture Quality. While higher texture settings can be used if you have a high-end graphics card, for a low- or mid-range GPU, opting for Low or Normal settings is recommended to yield higher FPS in this Activision title.

