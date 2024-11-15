Best graphics settings for Warzone after Black Ops 6 integration

Having the best graphics settings for Warzone has become a necessity for achieving high FPS while ensuring good visual fidelity after the Black Ops 6 integration. Although the ideal settings are mostly dependent on your hardware, certain universal tweaks can enhance how the title runs on your system. These setting changes will also reduce input lag, and ensure a smoother, more fluid gameplay experience.

Ad

This guide outlines the best graphics settings for Warzone for optimizing visibility and performance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best graphics settings to use in Warzone after Black Ops 6 integration

Given below are the best graphics settings you should use in Warzone after its integration with Black Ops 6:

Display

Warzone Display settings (Image via Activision)

Display mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display monitor: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Display adapter: Your primary GPU

Your primary GPU Screen Refresh Rate: Maximum Refresh Rate of your monitor

Maximum Refresh Rate of your monitor Display Resolution: Maximum Display Resolution of your monitor

Maximum Display Resolution of your monitor Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic Display Gamma: 2.2 sRGB

2.2 sRGB Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On (Exclusive to Nvidia users)

Ad

Trending

Sustainability

Eco Mode Preset: Custom

Custom V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Menu Render Resolution: Optimal

Optimal Pause Game Rendering: Off

Off Reduce Quality when inactive: Off

Off Focused Mode: 0

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Also read: Warzone's Verdansk major details leaked ahead of release

Quality

WZ Quality settings (Image via Activision)

Global Quality

Ad

Graphic Preset: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 65

65 Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off VRAM Scale Target: 80

80 Variable Rate Shading: On

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Normal

Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of Field: Off

Off Detail Quality: Normal

Normal Particle Resolution: Low

Low Bullet Impacts: On

On Persistent Effects: On

On Shader Quality: Medium

Medium On-Demand Texture Streaming: Optimized (If your internet connection is stable, the Optimized option is the better choice)

Optimized (If your internet connection is stable, the Optimized option is the better choice) Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Quality: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Low

Low Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Ad

Environment

Tessellation: Off

Off Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal

Normal Water Quality: All

Also read: Four iconic weapons from OG Verdansk are reportedly returning in Warzone Season 3

View

WZ View settings (image via Activision)

Accessibility Solutions

Ad

Motion Reduction Preset: Off

Field of View

Field of View (FOV): 110

110 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: 3rd Person ADS

3rd Person ADS Inverted Flash Bang: As per preference

Also read: Best meta weapon loadout to use in WZ after Black Ops 6 integration

Ad

Using these Warzone graphics settings will enhance the gameplay and visibility, making it easier to spot enemies. However, certain settings are subjective, such as Texture Quality. While higher texture settings can be used if you have a high-end graphics card, for a low- or mid-range GPU, opting for Low or Normal settings is recommended to yield higher FPS in this Activision title.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback