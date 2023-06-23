Best Kastov 545 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 featured a number of modifications. Many new features were added, including maps, weaponry, modes, and more. Along with these additions, the title received some substantial game improvements. This time, the developers focused on battle royale balance rather than weapon balancing, allowing players to enjoy a more fluid gaming experience.

The meta has changed as a result of the gameplay adjustment that increased the base health pool, and weapons with high TTK ratings perform better and will lead to a successful conclusion. The Kastov 545 will be an excellent option in this circumstance, and with the right setup, it will be a reliable option that can easily outclass anyone in mid-range combat.

What is the best class setup for Kastov 545 in Warzone 2?

The Kastov 545 assault rifle in Warzone 2 is based on the real-life AK-105 and is part of the Kastovia weapon platform. The gun is a lighter variant of the Kastov 762 with an outstanding TTK of 239 ms. This makes it a strong option in Season 4, but it is difficult to control due to its tremendous recoil. However, its shortcomings are compensated for by its excellent fire rate of 652 rpm, muzzle velocity of 640 m/s, and ADS time of 250 ms.

However, with the correct attachments, you can improve your weapon, but Warzone 2 isn't just about gunfights. Survival is critical, and to win, you will need a strong setup that includes a good class configuration with appropriate perks, tactical gear, and an additional weapon.

Primary Weapon: Kastov 545

Kastov 545 Secondary Weapon: Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Base Perks: Overkill and Scavenger

Overkill and Scavenger Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

What are the best attachments for the Kastov 545?

The Kastov 545 has a high damage output that can devastate adversaries in medium-range combat, but its recoil is difficult to manage. So, with the right attachments, you can decrease recoil and add stability.

Kastov 545 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/EyeQew)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical +0.65; horizontal +0.15)

Harbinger D20 (vertical +0.65; horizontal +0.15) Barrel: IG-K30 406MM (vertical +0.20; horizontal +0.25)

IG-K30 406MM (vertical +0.20; horizontal +0.25) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.00)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.00) Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity (vertical +0.15; horizontal +2.61)

5.45 High Velocity (vertical +0.15; horizontal +2.61) Magazine: 60-round mag

The Harbinger D20 muzzle and IG-K30 406MM barrel are meant to minimize noise while improving recoil control and smoothness and increasing the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity.

The Aim OP-V4 is an appropriate optic for most weapons since it delivers high-precision visuality with a low-profile reflex sight.

5.45 High-Velocity ammo and 60-round mag will provide additional 30 bullets in the chamber with increased bullet velocity.

How to unlock the Kastov 545 in Warzone 2?

To get your hands on the Kastov 545, you must level up your Kastov 762 to level 10. However, you must reach level 23 in Military Ranks to unlock the latter weapon.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

