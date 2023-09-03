Best loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play in Season 5 Reloaded

With the Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded update currently in progress, it's time for players to upgrade their Ranked Play loadouts. The most recent update brought a slew of tweaks, including new weapon additions, buffs and nerfs to equipment and modifications to practically every aspect of the game, making it essential to customize one's loadouts to stay up with the game's adjustments.

In Modern Warfare 2, Ranked Play is a competitive game format. Players compete for Skill Tiers in order to advance in rank. As a competitive mode, it expects the best from players in terms of targeting abilities, ability to think strategically, teamwork, and other factors. In such a case, players need to make sure that their loadout isn't holding them back.

To assist players in winning more gunfights and matches, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for Season 5 Reloaded of MW2's Ranked mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Which is the best weapon to use in Season 5 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play?

As of Season 5, some of the best weapons to use in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play include the M13B, RPK, ISO 45 and Lachmann Sub among several others.

However in this guide we have decided to go with the M13B considering this rifle is amongst the highest picked guns in the game after its recent buff.

The M13B is a powerful and stable choice among the assault rifles (AR) available in MW2. With a consistent firing rate and high damage output, the M13B ranks among the greatest ARs, and with the correct attachments, the lack of damage drop-off makes it ideal for mid-range to long-range confrontations.

To assist players in building the best M13B loadout in Modern Warfare 2, the section below will cover the best class setup for the AR along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best M13B loadout for Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

The M13B is one of the more accurate assault rifles in MW2 at medium to long ranges, and it has excellent recoil management.

To optimize it for Season 5 Reloaded of Ranked Play, equip a few attachments and Perks that best suit the weapon and aid in strengthening its strengths while reducing its faults.

Keeping the M13B's advantages and disadvantages in mind, the following are suggested:

Attachments

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

This build prioritizes recoil control and long-range usability. The 14′′ Bruen Echelon barrel is designed to improve damage range, bullet velocity, and accuracy. FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel to improve accuracy, stability, and bullet velocity.

The 60 Round Mag will provide you with enough ammunition to take down many enemies. The Aim OP-V4 optic's precision sight picture allows you to accurately land bullets from a distance.

Call of Duty MW2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.