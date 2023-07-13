Best Lockwood 300 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Lockwood 300 is a double-barrel break-action Shotgun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It packs a serious punch and can take down enemies easily with just one shot at close ranges. The longer barrels ensure a tight pellet spread, which results in almost all the pellets from a shell hitting the target. This deals a lot of damage instantaneously.

Moreover, unlike most other Shotguns in the game, it boasts a high damage range, where Shotguns usually fail to deliver impressive results. However, the Lockwood 300 isn't without its faults.

For instance, it can only shoot two shells at a time. This can be challenging, especially in scenarios where players are surrounded by a lot of enemies.

With that said, this guide will take a closer look at the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, along with the most effective Perks, Equipment, and more.

Lockwood 300 best class setup in Modern Warfare 2

The Lockwood 300, being a Shotgun, is suited for close-range combat. Hence, if you are planning on using the weapon, you will need secondaries that can assist you in getting the most out of it.

For this purpose, you can pick two very different weapons. First of all, you can pick a Riot Shield as your secondary. It will protect you from being shot in the back and allow you to get up close to your adversaries.

Secondly, if Riot Shield isn't your cup of tea, you can pick the FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto pistol. Since these two pistols can be used as an SMG, they will help you take fights at ranges where the Shotgun falters.

For the Perk Package, you must equip Overkill in the first slot if you are going with the Riot Shield. If not, you can pick Bomb Squad. In the second slot, you can pick Battle Hardened. As for the Bonus and Ultimate Perks, you can equip Fast Hands and Ghost or Quick Fix.

When it comes to the Equipment, it is advised to go with the Stun Grenades in the Tactical slot and a Throwing Knife or Semtex in the Lethal slot.

Best attachments for the Lockwood 300 in Modern Warfare 2

Attachments should be equipped in such a way that it enhances the good qualities of a weapon and simultaneously mitigate the bad. The Lockwood 300's strength lies in its ability to deal massive damage in a relatively short period of time.

It has the best one-shot kill range out of all the Shotguns and has the tightest pellet in its class, especially when aimed down the sight. However, it has one of the slowest aim-down sight times. Moreover, its hip-fire accuracy isn't the best in the game.

Keeping the strengths and weaknesses of the Lockwood 300 in mind, the following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Muzzle: Bryson Series XII Choke

Bryson Series XII Choke Guard: Buck-Pro

Buck-Pro Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Laser: Point-G3P 04

Matuzek 812 Barrel results in a tighter pellet spread, making the Shotgun more accurate. It also enhances the damage range and bullet velocity.

Bryson Series XII Choke also tightens the pellet spread, which makes the weapon accurate and deal more damage in close as well as medium-range engagements.

Buck-Pro boosts the aim-down sight speed of the Shotgun and also increases the crouch movement with the weapon equipped.

Heist Stock Mod is also a mobility enhancer. It increases the movement speed of the players with the gun along with the aim-down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and hip recoil control.

Point-G3P 04 increases the hip fire accuracy and the sprint-to-fire speed, making it more suitable for aggressive plays.

How to unlock the Lockwood 300 in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the Lockwood 300 in Modern Warfare 2 is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is reach a Military Rank of Level 36. This will unlock the Lockwood 300. Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with the Shotgun to level it up and unlock the various attachments as well as the slots for them.

Moreover, if you max out the progression on the weapon, you'll unlock the Tuning feature, which is a great way to further tweak the gun.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes