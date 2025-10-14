Best Merrick 556 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Merrick 556 is a new assault rifle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, introduced with the Season 6 update. It’s only been a few days since the season launched, but this weapon has already made its way into the meta tier with devastating stats. You can confidently engage in medium to long-range fights. However, the weapon is not without flaws, as its impressive damage output comes with recoil, making it harder to stay on target at longer ranges.
This can be mitigated to some extent with the perfect combination of attachments. So, this article will walk you through the best loadout for the Merrick 556 assault rifle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
Best Merrick 556 loadout in Black Ops 6
Below is the best loadout attachments for the Merrick 556 in Black Ops 6:
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Underbarrel: G-Grip
- Magazine: Extended Mag I
- Stock: Quickdraw Stock
- Fire Mod: Recoil Springs
This setup is best suited for Multiplayer, where better control and faster ADS speed are crucial, as you might encounter enemies suddenly. Your reaction time and weapon responsiveness matter, which is why a faster ADS is necessary.
This build slightly increases firepower and improves accuracy by reducing gun kick by 15%, horizontal recoil by 30%, and vertical recoil by 13%. You also get a 27% boost to ADS speed and a 28% increase in jump ADS speed.
The Extended Mag I is used as it has a smaller impact on handling stats while increasing the magazine size by 10 rounds, bringing the total to 40 bullets.
Best Merrick 556 loadout in Warzone
Here's the best loadout attachments for the Merrick 556 in Warzone:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Fire Mod: Recoil Springs
In a Warzone, you need to enhance the weapon’s long-range effectiveness, so this build focuses on extending damage range and increasing bullet velocity, so you to confidently take on long-range fights.
When shooting at further distances, weapon stability is a must, where reducing horizontal recoil is especially important, as vertical recoil is much easier to control.
Since this weapon will mainly be used for medium to long-range encounters, responsiveness won’t significantly affect your performance. Therefore, this setup sacrifices some handling stats such as reload speed, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, jump ADS speed, and hip sprint-to-fire speed.
In return, the setup improves bullet velocity by 44%, bringing it up to 1209.6 m/s, and also improves accuracy by reducing gun kick by 16%, horizontal recoil by 48%, and vertical recoil by 13%.
Lastly, this setup also keeps you off the enemy radar and increases your magazine size to 50.
