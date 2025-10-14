Best Merrick 556 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Merrick 556 is a new assault rifle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, introduced with the Season 6 update. It’s only been a few days since the season launched, but this weapon has already made its way into the meta tier with devastating stats. You can confidently engage in medium to long-range fights. However, the weapon is not without flaws, as its impressive damage output comes with recoil, making it harder to stay on target at longer ranges.

Ad

This can be mitigated to some extent with the perfect combination of attachments. So, this article will walk you through the best loadout for the Merrick 556 assault rifle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Best Merrick 556 loadout in Black Ops 6

Below is the best loadout attachments for the Merrick 556 in Black Ops 6:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Underbarrel: G-Grip

G-Grip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Stock: Quickdraw Stock

Quickdraw Stock Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

Merrick 556 loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

This setup is best suited for Multiplayer, where better control and faster ADS speed are crucial, as you might encounter enemies suddenly. Your reaction time and weapon responsiveness matter, which is why a faster ADS is necessary.

Ad

Trending

This build slightly increases firepower and improves accuracy by reducing gun kick by 15%, horizontal recoil by 30%, and vertical recoil by 13%. You also get a 27% boost to ADS speed and a 28% increase in jump ADS speed.

The Extended Mag I is used as it has a smaller impact on handling stats while increasing the magazine size by 10 rounds, bringing the total to 40 bullets.

Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6

Ad

Best Merrick 556 loadout in Warzone

Here's the best loadout attachments for the Merrick 556 in Warzone:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

Merrick 556 loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

In a Warzone, you need to enhance the weapon’s long-range effectiveness, so this build focuses on extending damage range and increasing bullet velocity, so you to confidently take on long-range fights.

Ad

When shooting at further distances, weapon stability is a must, where reducing horizontal recoil is especially important, as vertical recoil is much easier to control.

Since this weapon will mainly be used for medium to long-range encounters, responsiveness won’t significantly affect your performance. Therefore, this setup sacrifices some handling stats such as reload speed, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, jump ADS speed, and hip sprint-to-fire speed.

In return, the setup improves bullet velocity by 44%, bringing it up to 1209.6 m/s, and also improves accuracy by reducing gun kick by 16%, horizontal recoil by 48%, and vertical recoil by 13%.

Ad

Lastly, this setup also keeps you off the enemy radar and increases your magazine size to 50.

Also read: All Warzone Season 6 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More