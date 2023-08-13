Best meta loadouts for Vondel map in Warzone 2 Season 5

Players now have a new place to explore with the addition of Vondel to Warzone 2. It is based in the Netherlands and has numerous unique attractions. The map is medium-sized, falling in scale midway between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Due to the size difference and the map's construction, loadouts that work in other maps may not be suitable here.

The location includes various combat circumstances that require players to rely on a versatile weapon. Gamers may be puzzled about what weapons to select from the extensive collection of Warzone 2 to use in the new Vondel map. We will list the most powerful weapons you can choose to conquer Vondel, as suggested by WZStats.

Note: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

M13B and 4 other best meta loadouts to dominate Vondel map in Warzone 2 Season 5

1) TAQ-V

TAQ-V loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The TAQ-V is now regarded as one of the meta's most lethal battle rifles, outperforming the Lachmann-762, Cronen Squall, and FTAC Recon. It fires 6.5mm sniper rounds, resulting in massive damage output, which is ideal if you want a weapon that can annihilate opponents in the blink of an eye in Warzone 2.

This build emphasizes improving ADS speed without sacrificing recoil control but at the expense of merely using the base weapon bullet velocity, which isn't bad. It's ideal for a fast-paced battle on Vondel.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Tactique Brute Stock Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear grip: FSS Combat Grip

2) RPK

RPK loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The RPK in Warzone 2 may significantly damage your opponents, especially at long range. It has been one of the most excellent long-range guns in Warzone 2, and even after many nerfs, it remains an attractive option. You can upgrade it by assembling the best attachments, Perks, and Equipment.

This RPK build dramatically improves the RPK's mobility, aim-down sight (ADS) speed, and reload speed at the expense of reduced bullet velocity and a smaller magazine. As a result, the RPK is an excellent choice for small maps like Vondel in Warzone 2.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

3) Tempus Razorback

Tempus Razorback loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Tempus Razorback loadout remains a popular choice amongst players during Season 5 in Warzone 2. It has all the qualities that allow you to thrive in mid-range combat, and with the appropriate attachment combination installed, there's every potential you can dominate Vondel with ease.

This Tempus Razorback build features the lowest feasible recoil at the expense of a lower bullet velocity. It has a high TTK and is pretty simple to use, making it a good choice for mid-range to long-range enemy encounters.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 16" TANKR-V

16" TANKR-V Muzzle: Komodo heavy

Komodo heavy Rear Grip: ERG-X1

ERG-X1 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

4) M13B

M13B loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The M13B is one of the more accurate assault rifles in Warzone 2 Season 5 at medium to long ranges and has excellent recoil management. It thrives in mid-range confrontations thanks to its fast rate of fire and moderate recoil, and with little trigger discipline, it can deliver more damage at longer distances in Vondel. With an extensive range of accessories, the rifle is one to consider, as it has the potential to become the best AR in the game.

This build improves the gun's recoil control and bullet velocity, making it easy for long-range combats.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

These are the top loadouts for the map Vondel as recommended by WZStats. It should be noted that these loadouts are not in any specific sequence. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Warzone 2 Season 5 news.