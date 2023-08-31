Best Minibak loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Minibak is a lethal Warzone 2 SMG with a high damage output and a large ammo storage. In Warzone 2, the SMG is a viable weapon capable of knocking down foes in medium-range fights with a massive 64 Round Mag. While gun skill and mechanics continue to be the most significant factors in winning Warzone 2 battles, a decent loadout is also crucial in securing the battle royale.

In the SMG sector, Warzone 2 offers a wide choice of formidable alternatives, including fast beasts like the Fennec 45 and dependable guns like the Lachmann Sub MP5, which are suited for close-range confrontations. The Minibak remains a good SMG option in Warzone 2, and here's how you can upgrade it with the appropriate attachments, Perks, and Equipment.

Best Minibak class setup in Warzone 2

The Minibak works best as a sniper support, so it is recommended to use the Weapon Specialist perk package that grants access to Overkill; this will allow you to carry two weapons in the game. For a powerful and adaptable loadout, MCPR-300, EBR-14, or SP-X 80 are a few of the choices that go really well with the SMG.

Following that, Strong Arm enables you to be more exact with your throwables and toss them further. Spotter, on the other hand, guarantees that you are never caught off guard by opposing equipment, field upgrades, or killstreaks.

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist employs Survivor, which pings any foes who knock you out and allows allies to recover you faster.

In terms of equipment, running a Grenade with Strong Arm is a strong choice, and a Stun Grenade is always difficult for an opponent to avoid on the battlefield.

Best Minibak loadout in Warzone 2

Minibak loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

The Singuard MKV muzzle attachment improves the sound suppression, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness of the gun while increasing its damage range on the Warzone 2 field. The True-Tac Grip rear grip attachment improves the sprint to fire and the aim-down sight speed of the SMG.

The Otrezat Stock attachment on the SMG helps with the aim walking and sprint speed of the character you are playing within the game. The FSS OLE-V Laser pushes the Minibak's precision even further. It improves your targeting stability, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed, making the SMG more accurate.

How to unlock Minibak in Warzone 2

The Minibak is a part of the Kastovia Weapon Platform. Hence, you must meet the following requirements to unlock it. First and foremost, players must obtain the Kastov 762, which is available after reaching Level 23. To gain access to the Kastov 545, you must first advance this modern AK version to Weapon Level 11.

After obtaining the Kastov 545, proceed to Weapon Level 13 to earn the Kastov-74U. All that remains is to level up the Kastov-74U to Weapon Level 18, at which point you will obtain the SMG.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded will go live on August 31, 2023, at 9 am PT across all platforms and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.