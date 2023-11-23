Best Modern Warfare 3 loadout after November 21 nerf and buff

The pre-season of Modern Warfare 3 is currently live, and developers have already started altering various weapon stats to keep the armory balanced. A new set of buffs and nerfs for the armaments arrived on November 21, and it has shuffled the meta by a significant margin. Three powerful guns, namely Holger 556, DG-58, and FR 5.56, have been at the receiving end of critical nerfs.

As such, players will need to know the current best loadout of Modern Warfare 3 to vanquish their opponents.

Best meta loadout in Modern Warfare 3 after November 21

The MCW Assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Following the recent nerf of the three most powerful assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3, the MCW has emerged as the main meta weapon. The gun boasts one of the fastest time-to-kill (TTK) values in its category despite having a low rate of fire.

This low fire rate is compensated by its superb damage per bullet, which ensures the overall damage output remains top-notch. Coupled with that, the recoil feedback of the firearm is minimal, allowing players to easily 'beam' their opponents in mid-to-long-range engagements.

To get the best performance from the MCW, players must equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Casus Brake

Casus Brake Barrel - Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel

Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel Optics - Mk.3 Reflector

Mk.3 Reflector Stock - A90 Venom Stock

A90 Venom Stock Underbarrel - Chewk Angled Grip

The MCW assault rifle in MW3 gunsmith (Image via Activision)

The Casus Brake muzzle attachments will largely reduce the horizontal recoil feedback of the gun. Furthermore, it will improve the firing aim stability.

The Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel will increase the bullet velocity and range of the AR by a significant margin. Coupled with that, it will boost the aim walking steadiness and the aim walking speed.

The A90 Venom Stock will further boost the aim walking speed, making it easier for players to strafe with this firearm. The stock attachment will also improve the overall mobility of the gun by increasing the movement speed and sprint speed.

The strafing capability will get another boost with the Chewk Angled Grip. Not only will it substantially improve the aim walking speed, it will also enhance the aiming idle sway, movement speed, and horizontal recoil of the firearm.

When it comes to optics, players can quip the MCW with the Mk.3 Reflector. It is a basic red-dot sight, which also gives the operators a clear view of the periphery even when aiming down the sight. However, optics is a personal choice, and players should rely on their preferences.

This loadout for the MCW has been mainly tuned for better horizontal recoil, movement speed, and strafe speed. These attachments ensure the players get a straightforward vertical recoil pattern from this gun, with minimal horizontal deviations.

Best MCW Class setup in Modern Warfare 3

The Renetti handgun with the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit aftermarket part (Image via Activision)

The best class setup for the MCW assault rifle in the pre-season is as follows:

Secondary - Renetti handgun (JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit aftermarket part)

Perk Package

Vest - Infantry

Infantry Gloves - Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots - Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear - Bone Conduction Headset

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Box

This is the best meta loadout in Modern Warfare 3 after the November 21 update.