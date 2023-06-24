Best MX9 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

MX9, or the AUG is a submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is not to be confused with the MX9 SMG present in Black Ops 4, a different variant with the same name. Being an SMG, the MX9 excels at close-quarter engagements and performs decently at mid-ranges. One of its major highlights is the subsonic ammo, which hides the skull icons from enemy teams on successful elimination.

It shoots 9mm bullets with a rate of fire of 769 RPM (Rounds per Minute), which is decent for an SMG. The MX9 also has a select-fire mode, allowing players to shoot in full-auto and semi-automatic modes.

Despite all these features, the SMG has mostly flown under the radar and remains one of the least picked guns in Warzone 2. It is viable only in close-range scenarios, as it comes with a 25-round Mag. However, its weaknesses can be mitigated by using the correct attachments.

What is the best class setup for the MX9 in Warzone 2?

The MX9 is not a heavy hitter, and its damage-dealing capabilities grow weaker as the range increases. Hence, if you are planning on using this SMG in your games, it is advised to pick a secondary weapon that can assist you in taking fights at mid and long ranges.

For this purpose, you should go with a Sniper Rifle or a Marksman Rifle. If you are using the former, it is advised to go with the Victus XMR or the FJX Imperium; and for the latter, you should pick the TAQ-M or the Tempus Torrent.

As for the Perk Package, you should include the following: Overkill (with an MR or SR), Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. Regarding equipment, it is advised to go with the Smoke Grenades and Semtex.

While these will certainly increase your chances of survival in Warzone 2, they won't have that much effect on winning gun battles. The section below covers some of the best attachments for the MX9 that will help you win more gunfights and matches.

What are the best attachments for MX9 in Warzone 2?

As already established, the MX9 doesn't fare well in ranged combat. Moreover, its low bullet count per magazine is a hindrance, especially after the Season 4 update, which increased the base health of all players, meaning you need more bullets to take down an enemy. Hence, keeping in mind the strengths and flaws of the MX9, the following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: 16.5" Bruen S901

16.5" Bruen S901 Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

16.5" Bruen S901 is a crucial attachment for this loadout. It not only boosts the much-needed damage range but also increases the bullet velocity and the character's movement speed with the weapon equipped.

XTEN RR-40 is a suppressor that will make it difficult for your enemies to locate your position accurately. But that's not all; it enhances the damage range and bullet velocity and smoothens the recoil.

Slimline Pro is an optical sight. It is one of the cleanest optics in the game that has little to no in terms of obstruction, allowing you to see not only your targets clearly but also your surroundings.

32-Round Mag ensures that you have sufficient bullets to take gunfights. While it isn't much, it is more than the default 25-round Mag.

Stip-40 Grip assists with recoil control. This makes you more accurate at ranges.

How to unlock the MX9 in Warzone 2?

Unlocking the MX9 will take some time if you are new to Warzone 2. Since it is part of the Bruen Bullpup family, you must first unlock a weapon that belongs to this platform:

1) First, you must reach a Military Rank of Level 41. This will unlock the STB 556 Assault Rifle.

2) Next, you must use STB 556 and get it to Level 13.

This will unlock the MX9. Once unlocked, playing a few matches with it is advised to level it up and unlock the various attachment slots and attachments suggested in this guide. If you own Modern Warfare 2, this process should not take long.

