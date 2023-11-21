In the high-octane world of Modern Warfare 3, snipers have carved out a unique niche. They are the silent predators, lurking in the shadows, waiting for the perfect moment to strike with deadly precision. In the ever-evolving meta of the game, snipers have consistently held their ground, proving their worth in various scenarios, from long-range engagements to close-quarters combat.

One critical skill that sets apart a good sniper is the ability to quickscope. Quickscoping is the art of aiming down the sniper scope and firing the shot almost simultaneously, reducing the time between spotting an enemy and taking the shot. This technique is crucial in a fast-paced game like Modern Warfare 3, where every second counts.

However, becoming proficient requires not just skill and practice but also the right loadout. This article will guide you through the best quickscope sniper loadout in Modern Warfare 3. We will delve into the weapons, attachments, and perks that can enhance your quickscoping abilities.

Modern Warfare 3's best quickscope sniper loadout

Longbow (Image via Activision)

Taking down enemies from a distance while staying out of direct fire is a strategic advantage that can often tip the scales in your favor. Among the various sniper rifles available in the game, the Longbow has emerged as a standout choice, particularly for those who prefer the quickscoping playstyle.

With its excellent damage output and potential for one-shot kills, the Longbow is ideal for quickscoping. Its robust damage profile, along with the right attachments, make for a formidable weapon. The Longbow's high aim-down-sight (ADS) time can be mitigated with a suitable loadout, making it an excellent choice for players looking to master quickscoping.

Here's the best quickscope Longbow loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Attachments

Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

Pro-99 Long Barrel Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

XTEN TX-12 Handstop Stock: Stockless

Stockless Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Flash Grenades

Flash Grenades Field Equipment: Trophy System

Because of its great range and damage, we recommend starting with the Longbow as the finest quickscoping class in Modern Warfare 3. Regarding attachments, the XTEN TX-12 Handstop and the SL Razorhawk Laser Light will significantly improve ADS speed, allowing you to snap onto foes instantly.

The Stockless Stock choice is essential because it enhances sprint-to-fire and overall movement speed, allowing you to hurry over the area and land the initial shots.

The Pro-99 Long Barrel comes next, which can make the rifle feel heavier, but the other attachments in this loadout offset any disadvantages. The Pro-99 Long Barrel increases the damage range of the Longbow, giving you a better chance of striking your shots at any distance.

Finally, the Citadel LV Tactical Grip is excellent for a rear grip since it improves mobility by increasing sprint-to-fire speed while decreasing ADS speed. With these attachments, you can soar across the maps and quickscope.

