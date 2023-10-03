Best Resurgence loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

The most recent Warzone 2 Season 6 update included numerous weapon buffs and nerfs. The Resurgence meta in this patch is much more diverse than in prior patches. To be successful in Warzone 2's Vondel and Ashika Island Resurgence maps, you must create the ideal loadout that matches your talents and tactics.

Resurgence has gained appeal among those looking for a more dynamic gameplay experience than the classic Battle Royale mode since its release.

In this article we are going to list out the best loadout in Warzone 2's Vondel and Ashika Island Resurgence maps.

Best Resurgence loadout for Warzone 2 Season 6 Ashika Island

Ashika Island (Image via Activision)

Ashika Island is a Warzone 2 map built particularly for the Resurgence mode. It is recognized for its fast-paced and chaotic gameplay, which necessitates agility and quick thinking on the part of the participants. As a result, the most effective weaponry on this map must be able to keep up with the fast-paced gameplay.

Players can adapt to Ashika Island's fast-paced action and boost their chances of winning by employing the correct weapons and attachments.

To assist players in building the best ISO Hemlock loadout in Resurgence mode for Ashika Island, the section below will cover the best class setup for the AR along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best ISO Hemlock loadout for Warzone 2 Season 6 Ashika Island

ISO Hemlock loadout for Warzone 2 Season 6 Ashika Island (Image via sym.gg)

The ISO Hemlock is a lethal Assault Rifle that rose to prominence after the RPK was nerfed and became the weapon of choice for players on Ashika Island. Its quick kill time and accuracy make it a powerful weapon for players to employ.

On Ashika Island, this ISO Hemlock configuration contains various accessories that improve the gun's handling and accuracy at range.

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

The Harbinger D20 muzzle is a fantastic suppressor that reduces recoil and increases bullet velocity, allowing for improved control and faster hit registration at extended ranges.

When compared to other underbarrels, the Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel provides the highest recoil control while imposing the least mobility penalty.

The 5.56 High Velocity ammo increases bullet travel time greatly, making it simpler to kill targets at long range.

Best Resurgence loadout for Warzone 2 Season 6 Vondel

Vondel (Image via Activision)

If you’re looking to succeed in Vondel, you will need the best loadout covering both short and long-range gunfights.

Vondel Park is the game's second Resurgence Map and is around the same size as Ashika Island. There are a variety of weaponry that will operate well here, but after extensive testing, Warzone 2 experts have determined that ARs and SMGs work best.

To assist players in building the best FR Avancer loadout in Resurgence mode for Vondel, the section below will cover the best class setup for the AR along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more in Warzone 2 Season 6.

Best FR Avancer loadout for Warzone 2 Season 6 FR Vondel

FR Avancer loadout for Warzone 2 Season 6 FR Vondel (Image via Activision)

The FR Avancer has quickly become a popular choice for medium-range combat since its arrival in Season 5. It is modeled on the FAMAS and is the greatest option in Vondel because of its excellent combination of damage, fire rate, and stability.

Because of its burst mode, this AR can also handle close-range combat admirably. It is an adaptable weapon that can accommodate any play style.

Attachments

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 435MM FR435

435MM FR435 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Stun Grenade

The Komodo Heavy muzzle modification is essential for reducing the FR Avancer's considerable recoil and making it more manageable.

The 435MM FR435 barrel attachment not only reduces recoil but also significantly increases bullet velocity. For medium-range combat, the AIM OP-V4 optic gives a clear and defined image.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is another important attachment for minimizing recoil. This underbarrel allows you to efficiently engage targets at long ranges.

Because of the weapon's high fire rate, a 60-round magazine is required, allowing for prolonged fire, especially in high-stakes scenarios.