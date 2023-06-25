Best RPK loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The RPK is a light machine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. In this title's early days, that LMG was considered meta and overpowered. Soon patches and updates followed that nerfed the weapon. Despite that, the RPK remains one of the best weapons in the game. It offers a low base recoil, high damage, and performs brilliantly at medium range.

However, not all is perfect with this gun. For instance, it has a fire rate of 600 rpm only, which is on the lower side of things. This acts as a hindrance in Season 4, as the base health of all players was increased in its patch. Hence, users who used to rock an RPK loadout based on the pre-update conditions will need to change a few things.

This guide will offer a look at the best RPK loadout in Warzone 2, the best class setup, and more for Season 4.

What is the best class setup for the RPK in Warzone 2?

The RPK is a heavy hitter that excels in mid to long-range combat. As an LMG, the weapon is quite heavy, and this has an effect on its mobility. Hence, for the ideal class setup, you should pick an SMG as your secondary gun. This will provide you with much-needed mobility. Options such as the Lachmann Sub, VEL 46, and the ISO 45 are brilliant choices for a secondary weapon.

The Perk Package should be curated in such a way that it increases your chances of survival. With the LMG-SMG weapon combination, you should pick Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

As for Equipment, it is recommended to go with Smoke Grenades and Semtex. The former's smoke screen allows for a quick escape and evades unfavorable situations. While these items will increase your survival chances in Warzone 2, they don't mean much when it comes to winning gunfights. The section below covers some of the best attachments for the RPK in Warzone 2.

What are the best attachments for RPK in Warzone 2?

Attachments can have drastic effects on the performance of your firearm. Hence, these items should be equipped in such a way that they not only enhance your weapon's strengths but also negate its weaknesses.

For instance, the RPK struggles with mobility but makes up for it with a high damage output and solid long-range performance. Keeping this in mind, the following attachments are suggested for the RPK in Warzone 2:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 100 Round Drum

The Aim OP-V4 is a solid choice when it comes to sights. However, which optic you want to use comes down to personal preference. The TAC 597 Barrel gives a much-needed boost to mobility and also increases the damage range and bullet velocity. It also increases hip fire accuracy.

The ZLR Talon 5 is a silencer. Apart from suppressing shots, it enhances bullet velocity and damage range while simultaneously lowering the recoil. The RPK's FTAC Ripper 56 stabilizes aim, making it easier to hit targets at long ranges.

The 100 Round Drum increases the bullet count per magazine, allowing players to rain down fire on their enemies.

How to unlock the RPK in Warzone 2

The RPK belongs to the Kastovia Platform. To unlock it, you'll have to acquire the initial weapon in this family, which is the Kastov 762. Here's how you can go about unlocking the RPK:

1) First, reach a Military Rank of Level 23. This will unlock the Kastov 762 for you.

2) Now, use this gun and get it to Level 16. This will grant you access to the RPK.

Once acquired, use the weapon in a few matches to level it up. Doing so will unlock its various attachment slots and various options to fill them as well.

That is all there is to know about the best RPK loadout and class setup in Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2.

Poll : 0 votes