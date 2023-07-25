Best SP-X 80 loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

In Warzone 2, SP-X 80 is one of the fastest snipers in the game. It has exceptional accuracy and range, making it a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. It has a very quick ADS with comparatively good mobility. For those sniper head hunters who enjoy more mobile, lightweight snipers that shine at quick scoping, the SP-X 80 might be the perfect sniper rifle, particularly since it can now one-shot enemies. The sleek design and smooth handling add to the overall delight of using this potent weapon.

In the hands of a seasoned player, the SP-X 80 can be a deadly long-range weapon. The sniper can be made really powerful with the right attachments, perks, and equipment. This article covers all the necessary information about its ideal loadout.

Best class setup for the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2

In Warzone 2, SP-X 80 is introduced as a dynamic and accurate sniper rifle that seems perfect for experienced shooters looking to take down enemies from a distance. Its exceptional bullet velocity and rapid firing rate set it apart from other weapons.

For optimal performance on the field, it is recommended to equip the sniper with powerful long-range optics for accurate fire, an extended barrel for increased rate of fire and longer range, a tactical stock for greater aiming mobility, and an extended magazine for sustained fire. Equipped with this gear, the sniper becomes a formidable force, delivering a deadly shower of fire with unrivaled accuracy in fast-paced combat. When combined with Lachmann Sub SMG in secondary, players can effectively handle close-range combat, while the Overkill Perk allows the use of both weapons.

Best attachments for the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2

Best SP-X 80 loadout and tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Ryda)

In Warzone 2, To maximize its potential, consider the following loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

The provided attachments offer several benefits. The Nilsound 90 muzzle helps to reduce the recoil and muzzle flash. Forge Tac Delta 4 optics improve target acquisition and clarity, whereas the PVZ-890 Tac stock helps increase mobility and ADS speed. The Schlager Match Grip further improves weapon stability for precise shots and additional damage over time with the .300 Incendiary Round. This setup boosts the sniper's performance, making it an accurate, stable, and deadly option in the game during mid-to-long-range engagements.

How to unlock the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2?

Unlocking the SP-X 80 requires significant progress. Raising the LA-B 330 to Rank 17 unlocks its potential and gives you access to its powerful components. For those who own the sniper, the dynamic upgrade system allows for greater customization and unparalleled performance. It has a long-range advantage and incredible accuracy, making it the perfect instrument for controlling the battlefield.