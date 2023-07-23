Best Tempus Torrent loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Tempus Torrent is a Marksman Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It's designed for mid and long-range engagements and will take down a fully-armored enemy in just 760ms at up to 44 meters, which is really fast for its class. One of the primary reasons to use this gun is its versatility. Since it is based on the M4 platform, it is a jack of all trades and can hold on its own quite easily.

However, just like with any other gun in the game, the Tempus Torrent too has its fair share of weaknesses. When it comes to handling and mobility, this rifle isn't the best and is slightly below average in its category. Although its time-to-kill at 44 meters is competitive, at distances above 44 meters it struggles to maintain a decent TTK.

Hence, if you are planning on using this weapon in your games, you will need to curate a proper loadout leveraging the strengths and mitigating the weaknesses of the rifle. With that said, this guide will take a closer look at the best attachments for the Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2, the best Equipment, Perks, and more.

Best Tempus Torrent class setup in Warzone 2

Tempus Torrent class setup in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Tempus Torrent is a brilliant choice for mid and long-range engagements in Warzone 2. Hence, if you are going to use the rifle as your primary, it is advised to pick a gun that excels in close-quarter combat as your secondary.

For this, you should go with the ISO 45 or the Vel 46 SMG. Both guns will provide you with the ability to conveniently engage in close ranges as well as give you the required mobility boost.

When it comes to the Equipment, you should pick the Smoke Grenade and the Throwing Knife. The Smoke Grenade will create a smoke screen upon use, which will allow you to easily escape unfavorable situations. And the Throwing Knife will ensure the quick elimination of knocked-down enemies.

For the Perk Package, it is recommended to pick Overkill (must equip if you are using two primaries), Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. These Perks will ensure that you easily survive the harsh battlefields of Warzone 2.

Best attachments for the Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2

Best Tempus Torrent attachments in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2 struggles with mobility and handling. It isn't the best pick for aggressive plays, especially when enemies are fully-shielded and have full auto weapons equipped. Moreover, its time-to-kill is highly impacted as the range increases.

Hence, you'll need to use a few attachments that help bring the best out of the weapon. Keeping in mind the pros and cons of this Marksman Rifle, the following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: 24" Outreach 4

24" Outreach 4 Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Guard: Torrent Tac Guard

Torrent Tac Guard Optic: Schlager 3.4X

24" Outreach 4 gives the much-needed boost to the damage range, which reduces the time-to-kill at longer distances. It increases the bullet velocity, which is a plus.

ZLR Talon 5 increases the damage range and bullet velocity. The main reason to use this silencer is that it keeps you from getting spotted easily and also helps smoothen the recoil.

FTAC Ripper 56 is an accuracy enhancer that stabilizes the recoil and idle aim. It allows you to connect your shots easily, especially at targets that are at a distance.

Torrent Tac Guard increases the aim down sight speed. This is used to balance the negative impact of all the above attachments to an extent as they reduce the ADS speed.

Schlager 3.4X is a clean and precise optical sight. It provides a clear view of the targets and its 3.4X magnification levels allow you to take fights from a distance without losing sight of your enemies.

How to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2?

Unlocking the Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2 is pretty straightforward and can be done in two different ways. The first way is to hop into a match of DMZ and safely extract the weapon. The second way involves completing an in-game challenge. To complete this challenge, you'll have to get 25 double kills with any Marksman Rifle in the game.

Doing so will unlock the weapon. However, it is worth noting here that these kills must be on real enemies, and eliminating AI combatants will not count towards this challenge.