Best Warzone 2 quick-scope sniper loadout for Vondel

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is currently live with the Season 5 update with Vondel and Ashika Island on rotation for Resurgence mode. This game mode is comparatively faster than the regular battle royale lobbies and requires players to be agile. Teams can also choose to fight long-range with the help of Sniper Rifles and a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) as the secondary weapon.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter where squads can choose to approach gunfight scenarios with different loadouts. While the meta supports most Assault Rifles and SMGs, a fast and lethal Sniper build can provide more value while sweeping the map for long-range targets. FaZe Booya showcased a new build for the FJX Imperium that fits perfectly into such situations.

This article will highlight the most effective quick-scope sniper build for Warzone 2’s Vondel.

Best quick-scope sniper rifle class setup for Vondel

Call of Duty Warzone 2 offers a large arsenal of weapons to the player base to create a diversity of choice. The Sniper Rifles hold a few significant advantages over other classes, including their accuracy and damage output, even in long-range combat. This can be highly beneficial to fight against enemies holding the high ground and to flush out teams from their comfortable spots.

The art of sniping emerged back after the developers opened the gates for one-shot builds with the assistance of different ammunition types. All attachments that can increase Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, movement speed, and agility will be useful in such a quick-scope build.

Best attachments for a quick-scope sniper build

FJX Imperium build for Vondel (Image via Sym.gg)

FaZe Booya suggests that players utilize his build to make the best out of the FJX Imperium Sniper. Here is the complete loadout with a brief about all the pros of the attachments.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: FTAC Dreadnought (-1.4 vertical, 1 horizontal)

FTAC Dreadnought (-1.4 vertical, 1 horizontal) Barrel: Fahrenheit 29” (0.24 vertical, 0.233 horizontal)

Fahrenheit 29” (0.24 vertical, 0.233 horizontal) Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (-0.5 vertical, 51 horizontal)

VLK LZR 7mW (-0.5 vertical, 51 horizontal) Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4 (-3 vertical, 0 horizontal)

Forge Tac Delta 4 (-3 vertical, 0 horizontal) Ammunition: .408 Explosive (0.7 vertical, 9 horizontal)

The FTAC Dreadnought muzzle attachment increases bullet velocity and recoil smoothness alongside providing adept sound suppression. The Fahrenheit 29” barrel increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. The VLK LZR 7mW laser increases ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The Forge Tac Delta 4 optic increases aim walking movement, ADS speed, and magnification. The .408 explosive ammunition makes it a lethal force that can take down most enemies with a single headshot.

While this may not be the fastest FJX Imperium, it can land a devastating blow on enemy operators without compromising on its agility.

Unlock criteria for FJX Imperium in Warzone 2

Weapons challenges in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The FJX Imperium was introduced to Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale with the Season 3 update. It was originally locked behind the seasonal battle pass but can now be unlocked by fulfilling some other basic conditions. Here is how you can obtain the FJX Imperium in your weapons collection.

Load into a DMZ match and find an FJX Imperium to equip in your loadout. Once you exfil with the gun, the sniper will be permanently unlocked in the account’s inventory.

You can also secure a total of 30 one-shot operator kills with any sniper rifle to complete the FJX Imperium weapon challenge.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.