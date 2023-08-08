5 meta snipers to use in Warzone 2 Season 5

With Warzone 2 Season 5 currently underway, knowing the best sniper weapon in the game is always useful. Sniper rifles are the weapon of choice for those who wish to take down enemies from a long distance. The Warzone arsenal includes a wide range of snipers to choose from, and no buffs and nerfs were made to this category this season.

However, numerous balancing changes and even a new sniper rifle have shifted the Warzona meta this new season. Therefore, using the recommendations from YouTuber WhosImmortal, we've compiled a list of the best sniper rifles and loadouts to employ in Warzone 2 Season 5.

5 best sniper loadouts to dominate Warzone 2 Season 5

5) Victus XMR

Victus XMR loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Victus XMR has firmly established its name in Warzone 2 Season 5 as a top-tier sniper rifle with outstanding range and one of the highest damage outputs in the game. The Victus XMR is an excellent choice for large maps like Al Mazrah. It is one of the heavier bolt action snipers, and yes, it can one-shot enemies. The below loadout is entirely focused on enhancing the weapon's velocity.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

4) FJX Imperium

FJX Imperium loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The FJX Imperium looks and acts similarly to the Intervention from MW2. This bolt-action weapon is already a fan favorite due to its aesthetics, and if utilized correctly, it is one of the best weapons in Warzone 2 Season 5. It employs hard-hitting .408 bullets that are devastating at any range. The weapon requires some leveling up, but with adequate mobility and ADS speed, it can one-shot enemies in the right hands.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .408 Explosive

3) SP-X 80

SP-X 80 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Members of the Warzone 2 community dubbed the SP-X 80 "Kar98 2.0" after discovering its ability to one-shot kill. The SP-X 80 is one of the game's quickest weapons, with a strong damage output for long-range combat. This gun is a favorite of quickscoping fans since it is lightweight but devastating on the battlefield in Warzone 2 Season 5. It offers a higher rate of fire, a faster aim-down sight speed, and greater mobility.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

.300 Incendiary Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

2) Signal 50

Signal 50 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

For a long time, the Signal 50 has dominated the Call of Duty sniper rifle meta, resulting in the gun being banned outright in several tournaments. Since this rifle is not bolt action, you can fire back-to-back, taking down multiple enemies. With the proper setup, the Signal 50 is highly effective against adversaries on a moderate-scale map. Thanks to its quick fire rate and minimal recoil, the Signal 50 is an ideal rifle for beginners in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optics: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Stock: SO Inline Stock

SO Inline Stock Magazine: .50 Cal High Velocity

1) MCPR-300

MCPR-300 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The MCPR-300 is unquestionably one of the most powerful rifles in Warzone 2 Season 5. When loaded with explosive ammunition, this weapon can take down opponents in a single shot. The MCPR features a high fire rate, ammo count, rechamber time, and bullet velocity, making long-range eliminations easier. The MCPR-300 is an excellent weapon for both new and experienced gamers.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

After the latest Season 5 update, these are the top 5 snipers in the game. However, the meta may change in the future, so to maintain your edge and stay updated, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Warzone 2 Season 5.