Black Ops 6 "Most Wanted" mission walkthrough: How to complete and rewards

Most Wanted in Black Ops 6 is the third mission and is unlocked after you have successfully completed Blood Feud. Once you have helped Sevati confirm the death of Eassaidi, you will get a new teammate for future missions. This mission is going to bring a small bump and increase the difficulty for the community.

The mission begins with the group discussing different items on the Agenda including a possible attack on Langley's network. This prompts the necessity of breaking out Russell Adler from a risky situation. The group would need to enter one of the most secured Black Sites present under the Capitol Station. The mission is a mix of firefights, infiltration, and puzzle-solving.

That said, this article will highlight the most effective route that you can take to complete the Most Wanted mission in Black Ops 6.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Black Ops 6 campaign mission 3 “Most Wanted” objectives

You'll start this mission from the mansion, where you will launch it from the Evidence Board. This is where Felix Neumann shares the news that Russell Adler is being held in a black site under Capitol Station in Washington, D.C.

Here are all the objectives that you, William “Case” Calderon, will need to complete when playing the Most Wanted mission in Black Ops 6:

Rescue Russell Adler from a CIA black site under Capitol Station

Meet with Sev

This mission will provide you with a map of the event inside the Capitol Station. You can take different routes to find the activities and mini-quests. These mini-quests can be taken up to complete the main mission and gain necessary access to the Black Site. However, you do not need to complete all the smaller tasks and can choose a single method.

Rescue Russell Adler from a CIA black site under Capitol Station

For this objective, enter the Capitol Station disguised as Jess Burke, a journalist from Washington Telegraph. You will meet Harrow after entering the building, who will warn you of the dangers of getting caught while trying to rescue Adler.

Black Ops 6 mission board for the campaign (Image via Activision)

Meet with Sev

After your encounter with Harrow, you will need to find Sev at Table 14, which will be marked on your screen with a circle. Once seated, use the camera to click images of the Senator. It will be the man talking with Governor Clinton on the stage. Snap a few pictures till Felix confirms that the images have been received.

Meet with Sev for information and map in Black Ops 6 Most Wanted (Image via Activision)

Sev will provide you with a map of the Gala that you need to use to get the Senator's retinal scan. Choose the location closest to the stage and clarify any doubts with Sev. Use your camera to tag guards, and go talk to Armato near the stage. He will provide you with a task for the silent auction.

Finding the Disc

You will need to enter the restricted area behind the stage to access the computer that handles the bidding. One guard will be in this area, and you need to take them down silently. Interact with the computer and enter the letters that correspond to the numbers shown on the screen.

Cracking computer for information on unique clock (Image via Activision)

Using the computer, identify the item that the Senator has bid on heavily. Now, head to the Auction Hall to get the item. Follow the objective marker and enter the hall to find the antique clock. Now, get behind the curtains to swipe the item from the table. Correctly enter the code behind the clock using a blacklight to retrieve the hidden material.

Once you enter the code, the clock will open up, providing you access to a floppy disc with the name "McKenna" written on it.

You now need to deliver this disc to Armato to gain his trust and secure some time with the Senator. All you have to do is follow the objective markers and get to the store named Constitution at the back of the building. Knock on its door and enter the back room. Take a picture of the Senator to get his retinal scan, which is crucial for the Most Wanted mission.

Entering the black site

Now, you need to follow the markers again to access the stairs and get to the roof of the building to avoid detection. The objective marker will show up once you have traversed to the other side of the roof. After Marshall and Sev take out the guard, you need to equip your gear before entering the elevator shaft.

Using the elevator shaft to enter the secret Black Site in Most Wanted (Image via Activision)

Go down the shaft and enter the underground tunnel through the elevator. Here, you will need to enter the Senator's retinal scan to access the black site. After that, shoot down the enemies who breached the area while following the objective marker. Then, enter the correct code using the blacklight to open the secured door.

Use the ladder in the room to climb up and get to the other room to help Marshall enter it. Eliminate all the enemies and follow the marker on the screen. You will get to the final locked door, where you need to put a remote-controlled car bomb inside the vents. Use this gadget to move around the room and detonate it near the power box.

Escaping Capitol Station

Once you find Adler inside the aforementioned room, you can start getting out of the black site. Pantheon soldiers will storm the area, so you will need to eliminate all the enemies to get out of this place. Push through the soldiers and follow the objective marker to make it out of the building.

Freeing Adler from Black Site in Black Ops 6 Most Wanted (Image via Activision)

You will encounter a Juggernaut near the elevator. This enemy can be eliminated using homing knives. Enter the elevator to get to the shaft and escape to the roof. After the explosion, follow the markers again and use the stairs to reach the Capitol Station's ground floor.

Get to the Auction Hall and use one of the bikes to escape from the pursuers. Jump to the van with Sev's help to complete the Most Wanted mission in Black Ops 6.

Conclusion

The escaping part of Most Wanted in Black Ops 6 is quite dramatic and showcases Adler's ability to survive. Once you make your way out of the building, you will need to evade enemy combatants before joining the team back and returning to the Mansion. The completion of this mission will unlock a new chapter in the storyline and provide you access to the Hunting Season mission.

Most Wanted is one of the most action-packed missions in the entire game and contains various completion routes. You can try and test all the other methods to experience the objective from a new perspective. This is a unique way that boosts player retention and provides a lot more gameplay content with a single mission.

Rewards for completing Black Ops 6 "Most Wanted"

After completing the Most Wanted mission in Black Ops 6, you will get a new Finishing Move for multiplayer.

