Black Ops 6 "Hunting Season" mission walkthrough: How to complete and rewards

Hunting Season in Black Ops 6 is a unique mission that takes place in Iraq while a massive conflict unfolds in the region. The battlefield is filled with various objectives and enemy locations that you need to eliminate while forming a team with Adler and a few others. This new mission is unlocked only after you complete the Most Wanted mission and break out Adler from the Black Site.

In this mission, you will receive information about the Pantheon forces actively participating in the creation of a new weapon called the Cradle. You will need to fight alongside the SAS to destroy some Scud Launchers to gain access to Saddam's palace and the secret testing area present inside it. The nature of the new weapon is unknown so you would need to take down waves of enemy combatants before making your way toward the palace.

Trending

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Hunting Season mission in Black Ops 6.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Black Ops 6 campaign mission 4 "Hunting Season" objectives

Black Ops 6 Hunting Season will take you to Iraq with a task to dig up information about the mysterious weapon being developed by Pantheon. You will need to pose as Delta Force operatives and infiltrate one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces to check the weapon demonstration. This mission is played from the perspective of William “Case” Calderon.

Also read: Black Ops 6 Campaign review: Frankly speaking, it gave me Woods

The Hunting Season mission has only one primary objective:

Help the SAS in Iraq in exchange for access to Saddam’s palace

You can adopt new ways to complete the objectives of this mission. While rushing to destroy the marked targets is the fastest way into the next chapter, you could also choose to explore the area and try out different weapons.

Help the SAS in Iraq in exchange for access to Saddam’s palace

The mission starts with Helen Park on the back of a vehicle in the Anbar Province, Iraq. You need to shoot down any enemies while on the road to destroy the Scud Launchers. As soon as the vehicle stops, you need to clear out a cave full of enemy soldiers and clear out the area to get to the objective.

Helping the SAS destroy Scud Launcher (Image via Activision)

Also read: Call of Duty's Season 2 might make or break Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The launcher will be guarded by a few soldiers that you need to eliminate before getting closer. After you get near the truck holding the missile, you need to put a C4 on the side of the launcher to destroy it. This will complete the first step of the mission.

Destroy Scud Launchers

Once the truck is destroyed, Park will hand you a Tac Map that you need to use to locate three more launchers. In this part of Hunting Season, you need to make your way through the battlefield and destroy all the discovered outposts to complete the promise made to SAS in exchange for access to Saddam’s palace.

Travel with the team to search and destroy more Scud Launchers (Image via Activision)

Read more: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 keyart, download size revealed

Once you are ready with the preferred equipment and gear, you can use the vehicle to drive out into the desert and search for optional objectives while traveling to the Scud Launchers. You will find some spots in the area with smoke coming out. These are markers for Supply Drops and can provide you with additional items like armor plates, knives, and even explosive drones.

Each of the outposts will have a fair amount of guards so be ready for a gunfight. However, remember the primary objective is to plant C4s on the trucks to destroy them. So you can choose to run past the enemies and quickly blow up the launcher instead of fighting every single soldier.

Read more: COD fans think the movement buff in Warzone and Black Ops 6 might have created a problem

Repeat this process in all three outposts and the game will automatically mark all the Scud Launchers as destroyed. You can then return to the temporary base that was set up by SAS at the location of the very first truck that you destroyed.

Talk about breaching Saddam’s Palace

Once you get to the base, you can talk to Gladney and inform him about the completion of the mission. Once it is confirmed that all the Scud Launchers are destroyed, Gladney will ask you if you are ready to take the palace as it was promised. However, you have a choice here that you can make - either attack the palace immediately or stack up and replenish resources to attack after a while.

Taking down the last Scud Launcher to complete mission objective (Image via Activision)

Read more: Mimics and Disciples are reportedly coming to Black Ops 6 Zombies

You can choose either of the options depending on your personal preference from the conversation directly. If you choose to attack the palace immediately, the game will transition over to a cinematic showcasing the soldiers preparing for breach and getting on vehicles.

This marks the end of the Hunting Season mission in Black Ops 6. The attack on Saddam’s Palace takes place in the next mission called The Cradle.

Conclusion

Hunting Season in Black Ops 6 is a fresh approach to the campaign mode as it provides you with the freedom to complete objectives at your own pace. You can choose to fight different battles and eliminate as many enemies as possible or strike at the heart of the operation to destroy Scud Launchers. You can also try out different strategies in this mission — be it stealth or one filled with aggressive rushes.

You might be interested in: COD fans vote on whether Verdansk will save Warzone or not

Once you have destroyed the launchers, you will need to report back which will trigger the next mission. If you want to explore the game and its mechanics, this is a great mission for it. But if you want to progress through the story faster, it is best to destroy the Scud Launchers as quickly as possible. After that, you can get back to investigating the Cradle and the testing grounds.

Rewards for completing Black Ops 6 campaign mission 4 “Hunting Season”

After completing the Hunting Season mission, you can secure the Onyx Echo Weapon Blueprint for LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle.

Also, check out the Black Ops 6 campaign walkthroughs of Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback