Black Ops 6 "Blood Feud" mission walkthrough: How to complete and rewards

Blood Feud in Black Ops 6 is the second mission in the game but the actual start of the storyline. The cinematics begin with Harrow and Marshall discovering various new clues and broken information from the Mansion and the Bishop Takes Rook mission. The duo also discovers a lot of items inside the building containing crucial data about the Pantheon's movement and secrets.

Black Ops 6 Blood Feud lays a solid foundation for the team and sets a baseline about the missions alongside their flow. The first step in this campaign puts you on a quest to find and earn the trust of Sevati Dumas. This new name seems to have information about Russell Adler who happens to be a pillar of the entire storyline. The game will eventually lead you into a mission where the team would have to break out Adler from captivity.

This article will highlight the most effective method to complete the Blood Feud mission in Black Ops 6.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Black Ops 6 campaign mission 2 “Blood Feud” objectives

You will be asked to meet with Sevati Dumas to gain additional information since Adler remained in contact with her. However, Woods will warn about the meet and the potential threat of her being a part of Pantheon. You will need to meet this person in Avalon.

The mission is quite straightforward and you will need to complete all the objectives to progress to the next level. You will be playing this part of the campaign from the perspective of William “Case” Calderon.

That said, here are the objectives for the Blood Feud mission in Black Ops 6:

Speak to Woods

Investigate a pantheon lead in Avalon while helping Sevati Dumas complete her mission

Eliminate Yannik Dufour

Rendezvous at Sev’s Van

Reach the Restaurant Safe Room

Kill Johan Essaidi - The Kingpin

Once you complete the mission, you can head back and start gathering information about the third mission. The objectives are quite fast-paced in most of the missions but you can choose to take your time and explore in some situations. The mission board will serve as the spot from where you can start new or revisit previous missions.

Speak to Woods

Head to the operations room in the mansion and interact with Woods to begin the conversation. You will need to select your responses while talking to Woods. Select the second option to answer the question to which the character will provide you with information about the lack of funds to carry out operations.

Black Ops 6 Blood Feud mission board (Image via Activision)

Here, select the second option as Woods will redirect you to check the board to track the overall spending. Interact with the board that has some documents about Kuwait and Sevati pinned. Upon using this Evidence Board, you will be able to choose your next mission.

The Blood Feud mission will be highlighted in this screen with a brief description that requires you to talk to Sevati Dumas. You can also hover over the Kuwait documents to access the first campaign mission from this tab. Select the second mission and the Launch Mission to activate it.

Investigate a pantheon lead in Avalon while helping Sevati Dumas complete her mission

Avalon is a vibrant location filled with people on almost every corner. Woods debrief reveals that it is a city run by criminal factions and hires contractors like Sevati to take other players off the board, who was formerly a member of the Guild (one of the most powerful factions in the city).

Sevati provides target's picture (Image via Activision)

The starting cinematics will get you in contact with Sevati remotely and provide you with a target, Yannik, who happens to be a broker for the Guild. The task is to get on his private yacht and listen in on his phone call with the Pantheon. You are also tasked with eliminating Yannik after the call ends to draw out the target that Sevati is seeking, Johan Essaidi.

Choose the first option as a reply to the conversation. Sevati will inform you that you can get to the bell tower of the church to get a clear view of the yacht. The church will be filled with enemies. The second reply will give you a quick brief about Yannik’s business, his source of income, and a rumor about Pantheon’s tie-up with the Guild.

Then, choose the last option to exit the conversation and begin making your way to the bell tower.

Eliminate Yannik Dufour

You will need to take down the guards on the way to the bell tower. You either take a direct approach or silently eliminate as many enemies as possible to complete this mission in stealth. Walk behind the first guard and take him down with a Silent Takedown.

Eliminating Yannik in the Blood Feud mission in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Go across the area by jumping into the water to avoid guards, and head to the church through the scaffolds. Here, you can silently eliminate another guard by walking up behind him. Climb up the scaffolds and get inside using the open window. You will need to get up to the second floor. Here, you can use Noisemaker Tranquilizer Traps to distract guards away from your position.

Once you get to the door, pick the lock to access the ladder, and rotate it to lift the lock pins. Completing this process will automatically unlock the door. Then, use the ladder to get on top of the bell tower and use the rifle that Sevati had stashed away.

Equip the LR 7.62 rifle and scope over to Yannik’s yacht. It will be marked on your screen with the objective icon. The target in question can be found sitting on the yacht under the umbrella on a sofa. Once the call ends, you can take a shot at Yannik. This will skip to a short cinematic showing the bullet hit the target.

Rendezvous at Sev’s Van

You will need to get down from the bell tower and head back to the payphone where Sevati made first contact. But before you can go, you will need to eliminate all the guards that were alerted in the church. You can use this vantage point to snipe enemies and reduce their numbers.

Regrouping with Sevati after taking down Yannik (Image via Activision)

Then, get to the payphone area and get inside the van with Sevati. You will then have to get to Chateau de la Haute Lune to investigate a Guild meeting with the Pantheon. You will be able to pick up some equipment inside the van after dropping off Sevati. You will also need to read Sev's document, which will be present inside the van.

Reach the Restaurant Safe Room

You will need to get inside the restaurant and find the safe room where the Guild is meeting with Pantheon. Head to the back of the restaurant and climb over the truck to reach the vent on the building wall. Use this entrance to take out guards and find the safe room on the second floor.

Surrendering outside the Kingpin's room (Image via Activision)

Clear out the area and kill the guards to reach the objective area through the stairs. Once you enter the antechamber, the doors will get locked, an alarm will go off, and you need to surrender.

You will need to fight off a few guards in the room and then follow Sevati to kill Johan Essaidi as the last task in Blood Feud.

Kill Johan Essaidi - The Kingpin

This is the final part of the mission and you need to fight off opponents while gathering better guns. Follow the objective marker and push through the market area while taking gunfights. This is also where you will be able to kill Omar Seghir, who will be using a machine gun on the counter.

Confirming the death of Essaidi (Image via Activision)

Shoot the car on the street to crash it and then help Sevati eliminate Essaidi. Head to the van to make your escape, which will complete the Blood Feud mission.

Conclusion

Eliminating the leader of the Guild and one of the sidekicks will help you earn Sevati's trust. Once this is done, you can head back to the Mansion which will become the base of operation for the entirety of the campaign mode. Now you will be able to access new information about Adler and where he is being held for the next mission.

Sevati will be providing you with direction and important instructions throughout the mission. It is best to stay within your boundaries and follow Sev's lead. In case you start acting out on your own, the mission might end abruptly and cause you to run through all the hoops once again from the start.

Rewards for completing Black Ops 6 campaign mission 2 "Blood Feud"

You can secure the Albatross Sticker for multiplayer after completing the Black Ops 6 Blood Feud story mission.

