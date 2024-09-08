Black Ops 6 "Roberts-Obispo" error: Possible fixes and reason

The Black Ops 6 "Roberts-Obispo" error is a network-based issue that prevents gamers from playing the game. Since the Campaign mode of Black Ops 6 also requires a constant internet connection for access, this error will also prevent players from accessing the single-player mode. Although "Roberts-Obispo" isn't a platform-specific error, online reports suggest that Xbox players are most affected by it.

But fret not as there are a couple of fixes and workarounds that have been proven to resolve the issue completely.

Hence, in this guide, we will take a look at some of the possible fixes for the Black Ops 6 "Roberts-Obispo" error.

How to possibly fix the Black Ops 6 "Roberts-Obispo" error

Before starting with the fixes for Black Ops 6 "Roberts-Obispo" error, make sure that the game's servers are online. If they are not, then you'll have to wait it out until Call of Duty resolves the issue on their end. However, if they are, then you try implementing the following fixes for the Black Ops 6 "Roberts-Obispo" error:

Trending

Update the game

Make sure that your game is updated. With the recent changes to Call of Duty HQ, there have been lots of changes to the game's file structure and it has become a chore to keep track of all the updates. Although updates are usually automatic for all games, in some instances, the game may not update, especially if you haven't played Call of Duty in a while.

In that case, you'll have to manually update the game. Here's how you can do it on the Xbox:

Navigate to Black Ops 6 from the dashboard and hover over the game.

Press the Menu button.

button. Now select Manage Game and add-ons .

. Scroll down to Updates.

Any pending updates will show up in this section and you can manually get them done. This should resolve the error for you. However, if the error persists, check out the next fix.

Also read: Black Ops 6 error code 0xc0000005(0) N: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Clear Alternate MAC Address (Xbox)

A quick guide to clearing the Clear Alternate MAC Address on Xbox (Image via Microsoft)

If no updates are pending, and you are still facing the error, your next best bet is to clear the Alternate MAC Address on your Xbox console. To do so, follow the steps mentioned below:

From your Xbox dashboard, go to Settings .

. Navigate to General settings from the left panel.

settings from the left panel. Go to Network settings .

. Head over to the Advanced Settings .

. Select Alternate MAC Address .

. Click on Clear.

You will now be asked to reboot your console. Simply restart your device and try to play the game now. This solution has been reported to be the most effective and it will almost always resolve the Black Ops 6 "Roberts-Obispo" error.

Reinstall the game (All platforms)

Reinstalling Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

A less-than-ideal solution but it is effective nonetheless. If the error persists even after you have gone through the steps above, it is recommended to reinstall the game completely. Don't worry, you won't have to get rid of your other Call of Duty games like Warzone or Modern Warfare 3, as we will be uninstalling only the Black Ops 6 game files.

Follow these steps to do a complete reinstall:

Go to Settings from your Call of Duty HQ.

from your Call of Duty HQ. Select Manage Files located under the More section.

located under the section. Find Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Campaign and select Uninstall .

. Let the uninstallation complete. Now launch Call of Duty HQ again.

Head over to the Manage Files section again.

section again. From here, you can install Black Ops 6.

This should completely resolve the Black Ops 6 "Roberts-Obispo" error from the game, irrespective of the platform you are on. Do note that in some instances, a proper console or client restart is required for the uninstallation and installation to take place correctly.

Read more: Black Ops 6 Dev Error 5820: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

That covers all the known possible fixes for the Black Ops 6 "Roberts-Obispo" error. However, do note that it is at the end of the day a network error and can always hint at issues with Call of Duty servers. Hence fixes aren't guaranteed to work for everyone and act merely as workarounds until developers resolve the issue.

If the Black Ops 6 "Roberts-Obispo" error persists despite implementing these fixes, it is highly recommended to contact the Activision Support team for further assistance.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback