Can you play Warzone Mobile in third-person?

The highly anticipated global release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has arrived after an extensive beta phase. However, unlike other popular mobile Battle Royale titles such as PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, WZ Mobile does not include a third-person gameplay feature. This has left many wondering if it will be added in the future.

We'll provide all available information on the third-person perspective (TPP) feature in Warzone Mobile and speculate on any potential plans for its inclusion.

Warzone Mobile doesn’t have third-person perspective

Though the third-person perspective option is favored by many in the mobile gaming community for its wider view and dynamic combat experience, Warzone Mobile doesn't have it.

The game only offers the first-person view, which gives battles a more realistic feel. Moreover, because of TPP's absence, players cannot exploit the advantages of a third-person perspective, such as peeking around corners. The first-person perspective immerses players in the game, offering a more authentic gaming experience.

Will there be a third-person feature available in Warzone Mobile?

During the beta phase, the game was only available in limited regions. This included Malaysia, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and Australia. In these regions, the developers introduced a TPP mode later in the beta period. However, at the title's global launch, this mode wasn't made available.

Given that it was accessible during the beta, there's a strong chance that TPP will return as a feature in WZ Mobile in the future, possibly as a separate mode within a rotating playlist.

That said, there's no solid information on this yet, and the developers haven't mentioned any immediate plans to include it. Even if it does become available, it will likely take some time.

Game modes available in Warzone Mobile

Available modes in WZ Mobile (Image via Activision)

WZ Mobile features two iconic maps: Verdansk and Rebirth Island (from the original Warzone game). These offer the Battle Royale and Resurgence modes, respectively. Alongside the typical Warzone playlist, the game also includes multiplayer modes. All the available modes in this title are mentioned below:

Battle Royale: Available on the Verdansk map in duos and quads, accommodating up to 120 players. Mobile Royale: Available on the Verdansk map with a 10-minute match time, allowing for faster combat with up to 78 players. Available in solo and trios. Rebirth Resurgence: Played on Rebirth Island with a 10-minute match time and up to 36 players. Mosh Pit: A multiplayer mode for 12 players, featuring various modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed across random maps including Scrapyard, El Asilo, Hotel, Shipment, and Shoot House. Shoot the Ship: Another multiplayer mode for 12 players, exclusively featuring Shoot House and Shipment maps.

