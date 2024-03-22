Warzone Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

The highly anticipated mobile game Warzone Mobile has had its global launch and is set to offer tough competition to other battle royale titles in the market, such as PUBG Mobile, which has already seen immense popularity. Due to WZ Mobile's realistic graphics and cross-progression compatibility with current-gen COD titles, including Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, it will likely have a substantial impact on the mobile gaming community.

In the current scenario, PUBG Mobile emerges as a better game compared to Warzone Mobile, thanks to its exceptional optimization for all devices.

This article takes a closer look at WZ Mobile and PUBG Mobile, analyzing which game is currently the best on mobile devices.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Which game is better: Warzone Mobile or PUBG Mobile?

With Warzone Mobile finally launching globally after an extensive beta phase, players now have to tackle the dilemma of comparing it to the longstanding PUBG Mobile, which has already solidified its status as one of the best battle royale titles on mobile devices since its release in March 2018.

WZ Mobile, without a doubt, has the best mobile graphics for a battle royale game, featuring iconic maps like Verdansk and Rebirth Island from the original version. The game also offers a vast array of customization options and stands out with its cross-progression.

However, despite having so many positive aspects, the game currently has a major drawback in the case of Android devices. It runs flawlessly on iOS devices with flagship models like the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad with M1 and M2 chips offering an exclusive Peak Graphics mode comparable to console quality, but Android users are experiencing subpar performance.

Many Android users have reported numerous issues with Warzone Mobile, particularly on low to medium-end devices. These problems include poor graphics, overheating, low FPS, lag, and more. Overall, the current state of the game on Android devices is unsatisfactory, leading to widespread user dissatisfaction.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile boasts impressive performance even on such devices, offering great graphics and an intense gameplay experience.

Comparing both games, Warzone Mobile excels for iOS users, while PUBG Mobile stands out as the superior choice for Android users. Given that a large portion of the user base prefers Android, the current state of WZ Mobile's performance on these devices is concerning. Despite developer claims that the game will run flawlessly on average mobile devices, this does not appear to be the case according to most gamers.

Although WZ Mobile offers superior graphics and features, PUBG Mobile currently provides a better overall experience on both Android and iOS due to its optimization. However, if the developers address the optimization issues for Android devices, Warzone Mobile does have the potential to become the best battle royale game in the mobile gaming community.

