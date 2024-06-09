CoD Black Ops 6 Vault Edition: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying

The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, CoD Black Ops 6, will be released on October 25, 2024. Its Vault Edition will be available to play on October 17, 2024. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 6 is going to be set in the early 90s, which is a period associated with the conclusion of the Cold War. This title's multiplayer will feature 16 new maps, and the fan-favorite Zombies mode will also return with two new maps at this game's launch.

If you are wondering about the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition's price and what’s included in it, continue reading.

CoD Black Ops 6 Vault Edition Price

The Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is priced at $99.99. It will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC. Players who have a Game Pass subscription will get to upgrade to the Vault Edition for $30.

CoD Black Ops 6 Vault Edition content details

The pre-orders for Black Ops 6 are live on the PlayStation and Xbox Stores. Here’s what the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6 will include:

Cross-Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack

Adler, Park, Brutus, and Klaus Operator skins

Mastercraft Collection

Five Mastercraft Weapons

BlackCell Battle Pass for the first season, which includes 20-tier skips, 1,100 CP, and more

GobbleGum pack for Zombies

12 GobbleGums of high rarities

The Vault Edition includes this BO6's Cross-Gen Bundle, which will ensure access to the game across both previous-gen and current-generation consoles.

Is CoD Black Ops 6 worth the money?

Hardcore fans who know they will spend significant time in the game and in its Zombies mode should get this title. Its Vault Edition will also be very good for players who want additional content; they will appreciate being able to access exclusive skins, weapons, operator packs, and other extras. Also, you'll get to play this edition early.

As such, spending more on this version compared to the standard one — which only includes the Cross-Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Open Beta Early Access, and Woods Operator Pack — is worth it.

