CoD devs roll out major update for Modern Warfare 3 one last time

Modern Warfare 3 received its final major update on July 29, 2025, at around 1:45 pm PT. You may wonder why; it's because both Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2 were recently moved out from under the Call of Duty HQ umbrella and are now available as standalone downloads. As a result, the developers released one last update for MW3 after the transition.However, the developers have confirmed that despite these changes, Warzone content, specifically operators and weapons, will remain unaffected. To ensure balance, they made additional adjustments to certain MW3 weapons within the Warzone armory.This article covers the final update released for Modern Warfare 3.Final major update rolled out for Modern Warfare 3The major update primarily focuses on balancing two weapons from the Modern Warfare 3 arsenal: the Reclaimer 18 shotgun and the Rival-9 SMG. They've received significant nerfs, specifically targeting their conversion kits.The developers shared the update through a post on their official X handle, with the caption:“How about one last #MW3 update, for old time’s sake?”This emotional note sets the tone for the final round of adjustments made to the game. Here's the complete list of changes:Reclaimer 18 (Shotgun)JAK Devastator (Conversion Kit)Decreased maximum damage from 80 to 25Decreased near-medium damage from 51 to 15Decreased minimum damage from 25 to 10Decreased rate of fire by 21%Decreased sprint-to-fire time by 8%Increased hipfire spread by 12%Rival-9 (Submachine Gun)JAK Headhunter (Conversion Kit)Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 2x to 1.45xDecreased medium damage 30 to 28Decreased minimum damage from 28 to 24Increased burst-fire delay from 66ms to 90msArmory UnlocksLastly, new Challenges will become available in the coming days.DTIR 30-06 (Battle Rifle)Kastov LSW (Light Machine Gun)JAK Lance (MX Guardian Conversion Kit)JAK Voltstorm (Stormender Conversion Kit)JAK Salvo (KATT-AMR Conversion Kit)Also read: Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: Everything we knowThe post also included a brief thank-you message from the developers, expressing their appreciation to the community for supporting the game. Accompanied by a blue heart emoji, the message simply read:“Thanks for playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.”That covers everything there is to know regarding the final major update implemented on Modern Warfare 3.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:FPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 ZombiesCODToons event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get themBlack Ops 7 x Monster Energy: Everything we know