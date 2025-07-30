CoD devs roll out major update for Modern Warfare 3 one last time

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 30, 2025 13:54 GMT
Exploring the updates implemented for the final time in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)
Exploring the updates implemented for the final time in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 received its final major update on July 29, 2025, at around 1:45 pm PT. You may wonder why; it's because both Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2 were recently moved out from under the Call of Duty HQ umbrella and are now available as standalone downloads. As a result, the developers released one last update for MW3 after the transition.

Ad

However, the developers have confirmed that despite these changes, Warzone content, specifically operators and weapons, will remain unaffected. To ensure balance, they made additional adjustments to certain MW3 weapons within the Warzone armory.

This article covers the final update released for Modern Warfare 3.

Final major update rolled out for Modern Warfare 3

The major update primarily focuses on balancing two weapons from the Modern Warfare 3 arsenal: the Reclaimer 18 shotgun and the Rival-9 SMG. They've received significant nerfs, specifically targeting their conversion kits.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The developers shared the update through a post on their official X handle, with the caption:

“How about one last #MW3 update, for old time’s sake?

This emotional note sets the tone for the final round of adjustments made to the game. Here's the complete list of changes:

Reclaimer 18 (Shotgun)

  • JAK Devastator (Conversion Kit)
  • Decreased maximum damage from 80 to 25
  • Decreased near-medium damage from 51 to 15
  • Decreased minimum damage from 25 to 10
  • Decreased rate of fire by 21%
  • Decreased sprint-to-fire time by 8%
  • Increased hipfire spread by 12%
Ad

Rival-9 (Submachine Gun)

  • JAK Headhunter (Conversion Kit)
  • Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 2x to 1.45x
  • Decreased medium damage 30 to 28
  • Decreased minimum damage from 28 to 24
  • Increased burst-fire delay from 66ms to 90ms

Armory Unlocks

Lastly, new Challenges will become available in the coming days.

  • DTIR 30-06 (Battle Rifle)
  • Kastov LSW (Light Machine Gun)
  • JAK Lance (MX Guardian Conversion Kit)
  • JAK Voltstorm (Stormender Conversion Kit)
  • JAK Salvo (KATT-AMR Conversion Kit)

Also read: Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: Everything we know

Ad

The post also included a brief thank-you message from the developers, expressing their appreciation to the community for supporting the game. Accompanied by a blue heart emoji, the message simply read:

“Thanks for playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.”

That covers everything there is to know regarding the final major update implemented on Modern Warfare 3.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications