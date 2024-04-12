Does Warzone Mobile have bots?

Activision had announced that Warzone Mobile would contain no bots. This means that all online lobbies would be filled with real players, setting a new trend for battle royale modes on mobile devices. However, some players suspect they might have encountered a few bots now and then while trying out Activision’s new release for the small screen.

This article will highlight if Warzone Mobile is introducing bots in lobbies with players.

Note: Some parts of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is Activision putting bots in Warzone Mobile lobbies?

Expand Tweet

No, Warzone Mobile does not have any bots as announced by the publisher. However, a few have raised their concerns on various social media platforms like Reddit and X about this possibility. Unfortunately, this cannot be confirmed without concrete data that the online lobbies employ the use of bots for faster matchmaking.

Matchmaking is another issue that the community is pointing out as it has been placing players within different skill groups in the same lobby. This has resulted in newcomers facing the wrath of experienced mobile gamers who tend to demolish them in gunfights. This can easily sour the gameplay experience, especially for newcomers.

A robust Skill Based Match Making (SBMM) system could be very helpful in such a scenario as Warzone Mobile is steadily gaining a massive number of players globally.

This could help new players learn the game efficiently and even have a chance at winning in the lobby. It would also help the matchmaking create more competitive lobbies for seasoned players and help them experience gunfights against players of the same caliber.

This might be one of the primary reasons players believe that they are playing against bots. An experienced player would likely see the movement and gunplay of a newcomer and think that they are not real players. Meanwhile, the latter would have to suffer crushing losses while trying to get a grip on the pacing and mechanics of the mobile title.

Expand Tweet

However, there is a series of training and placement matches before you are allowed to enter the actual online lobbies. These are likely to contain some bots to help you learn and adapt to the game, making your basic foundation strong. Once you exit these matches, you will have to face only real players in future matches.

A percentage of the player base also stated that it is a difficult game, especially with 120 real players in a lobby. Activision has released several updates and addressed gameplay difficulty issues alongside others like graphics, Android optimization, and device temperature.

This is a step in a positive direction for the game as the devs aim to provide an improved experience - be it in terms of competitiveness, smoothness, or gameplay content.

Fans can follow the official Call of Duty X page for announcements and updates. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news and guides. Also, check out these other articles:

Digital Demon Keep pack Warzone Mobile II Is Warzone Mobile free to play II How to install Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS II MW3 and Warzone Week 2 challenges II Activision ban wave in MW3 and Warzone