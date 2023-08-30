DRC Zone 1 map guide for Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will receive a new multiplayer map following the launch of the Season 5 Reloaded update. The patch is scheduled to go live on August 30, 2023, and will bring various playable content, including a new weapon. The inclusion of a new arena should result in fast-paced gameplay for the playerbase.

The new DRC Zone 1 map was announced through the Call of Duty blog and includes crucial data that explains some of its features. The new Modern Warfare 2 map is apparently part of a larger area and has a classified tag on its actual location.

This can be the perfect opportunity for players to utilize close-quarter weapons to dominate online lobbies. Let us take a closer look at the new DRC Zone 1 multiplayer map for Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 DRC Zone 1 overview

Expand Tweet

The upcoming DRC Zone 1 map for Activision’s 2022 multiplayer title will be available to those who own a copy of Modern Warfare 2 from the launch of Season 5 Reloaded. It will feature various modes with 6v6 lobbies and was announced to be a part of the Defense Research Center. The exact location of the facility remains unknown and has not been included in the official blog.

The research campus contains different advanced projects in fields like bioscience, computer processing, and artificial intelligence. However, Zone 1 is only a small part of the entire research lab and has several tight spaces. The R&D sector is the only place with enough room for medium-range gunfights due to its larger design.

KorTac spawn point

KorTac spawn point (Image via Activision)

The KorTac team has a designated spawn point on the South side of the map in the Loading Area. The squad can choose to take the route straight to the Courtyard area for immediate gunfights or head toward the R&D section and set traps for incoming enemy players.

The Warehouse route is a safer bet for players who prefer battling from behind ample cover, leading up to the Parking Lot.

SpecGru spawn point

SpecGru spawn point (Image via Activision)

The SpecGru squad will spawn to the North of the map in the Parking Lot. It is comparatively larger and more stretched than the KorTac spawn point. This should allow Modern Warfare 2 players to take advantage of long-range weapons and eliminate enemy Operators pushing to the spawn.

It also provides a quick route to the Courtyard through the Lobby and Labs area and a more tactical one to the Patio.

Tips and tricks to easily win Modern Warfare 2 DRC Zone 1

DRC Zone 1 multiplayer map (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2’s DRC Zone 1 will feature different avenues for the playerbase to boast their weapon loadouts - be it incendiary round shotguns or explosive ammunition snipers. The size of the map seems to be enough for a quick maneuver but can easily be exploited to bait out the enemy team. Here is a brief about all the different areas in the new multiplayer map.

Parking Lot: It is a large space and requires two players for defense since the area can be accessed through three entrance routes. It is ideal for long-range weapon users but can also be easily pressured with aerial killstreaks.

It is a large space and requires two players for defense since the area can be accessed through three entrance routes. It is ideal for long-range weapon users but can also be easily pressured with aerial killstreaks. Lobby and Labs: This area lies between the Parking Lot and Courtyard area with several corners, perfect for close-range combat. A centerpiece provides middle ground cover, while the other spaces are simple hallways. The area can be defended quite easily with aggressive shotgun plays, Trophy systems, and deployable shields.

This area lies between the Parking Lot and Courtyard area with several corners, perfect for close-range combat. A centerpiece provides middle ground cover, while the other spaces are simple hallways. The area can be defended quite easily with aggressive shotgun plays, Trophy systems, and deployable shields. Courtyard and Patio: The Courtyard lies at the center of the map and packs the maximum chaos. The Patio area is comparatively safer and can be used to get behind enemy lines. However, it is important to stay vigilant as gunfights can erupt within seconds and catch the squad off-guard.

The Courtyard lies at the center of the map and packs the maximum chaos. The Patio area is comparatively safer and can be used to get behind enemy lines. However, it is important to stay vigilant as gunfights can erupt within seconds and catch the squad off-guard. Research and Development (R&D): The R&D area provides more direct gunfights and a sneaky vent entrance to monitor activity from above. The route can be used to clear out enemies and set up flanks. It also has a large glass ceiling that allows killstreaks to clear a major part of the area.

The R&D area provides more direct gunfights and a sneaky vent entrance to monitor activity from above. The route can be used to clear out enemies and set up flanks. It also has a large glass ceiling that allows killstreaks to clear a major part of the area. Loading Area: It is a smaller area and features huge boxes that can be used as cover. The route has similar items to the Warehouse, where the team can switch positions easily and take down enemies pushing the spawn point.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty updates.