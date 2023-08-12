"Forget Nicki Minaj, this is the operator we all need": Call of Duty fans want classic guitarist in Warzone 2

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has added a lot of content, including Nicki Minaj as a playable Operator in a purchasable bundle along with a separate bundle for Snoop Dogg. The playable Operator of 21 Savage is also scheduled to hit the in-game store with the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Various fans have noticed that a wide variety of characters have been added to the games, both fictional and non-fictional. In recent times, numerous musicians have been part of Call of Duty, giving them hope of more being introduced in the future. As a result, fans have recommended some candidates who would fit the games' aesthetic.

Call of Duty fans on Reddit request Jimi Hendrix as an Operator in Warzone 2

The Nicki Minaj bundle was added to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 on August 11, 2023. Its cosmetics cost a total of 2400 Call of Duty points, which accounts for $20. Here are the items included in this bundle:

Operator skin

"The Baddest" Cronen Squall Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Pink/Splat, Death Effect: Pinkfetti)

"Super Freaky" MX Guardian Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Pink/Splat, Death Effect: Pinkfetti)

"Nicki Whip" Vehicle Skin

"Nice and Nicki" Loading screen

"That's my Ice Cream" Sticker

"Ice Cream Nicki" Emblem

"Get bodied" Finishing Move

This bundle brings a lustrous aesthetic to the Call of Duty games but blends quite well, as Nicki Minaj does a great job with the voice lines. Activision has added three massive artists from the music industry to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

Fans have taken to social media to request the inclusion of even more musicians in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as playable Operators. Jimi Hendrix is on top of the list, given his unique and bold look.

Not only does his vibe fit the Call of Duty universe, he is also one of the most influential figures in the history of modern music. Hendrix is known as the creator of the electric guitar sound while also being a super-talented musician with skills in different genres, including jazz, soul, British rock, rock, and psychedelic rock.

There are no rumors or leaks regarding who will be added as playable Operators in Warzone 2, but Hendrix would be a great fit. It will be difficult to create his voice lines as he passed away over 50 years ago. However, other cosmetic items with his aesthetic could account for one of the most profitable bundles for Activision.

Warzone 2 Season 5 is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.