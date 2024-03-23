Hot Pockets rewards in Warzone Mobile: How to unlock, what's included, and more

More rewards are coming for Warzone Mobile players, as Hot Pockets has revealed a set of claimable gifts available in the new Call of Duty game. Players have been treated to plenty of rewards and features since the shooter's launch. Released on March 21, 2024, the title has brought back fan-favorite maps Verdansk and Rebirth Island while introducing new content and gameplay.

If Hot Pockets is available in your area, you may want to check out the rewards they offer for playing Warzone Mobile. Here's everything you need to know about the mini collaboration.

How to unlock the Hot Pockets rewards in Warzone Mobile

The process of unlocking the Hot Pockets rewards in Warzone Mobile is easy. Follow these steps to do so:

Download the Gopuff mobile app on App Store for iOS or Play Store for Android. Alternatively, visit Gopuff.com and register a new Gopuff account or log in to your existing Gopuff account. Browse their products and add one or more of the Hot Pockets participating items. Make sure to check out the items with the "Eligible for Promo" tag. Check out and purchase the products to obtain a one-time code. Head to the Warzone Mobile to redeem the code.

The items should be available for use in Warzone Mobile as soon as you redeem the rewards. Currently, Hot Pockets only delivers to selected states in the US. The event will run until April 30, 2024.

What's included in the Hot Pockets rewards in Warzone Mobile?

You can receive a few in-game rewards by participating in the Hot Pockets promo for Warzone Mobile.

Here's the full list of the collaboration inclusions:

30 minutes Double XP Token

"Speedy Chomps" Weapon Charm

"Bombs Away" Weapon Charm

Do note that these rewards can only be used on Warzone Mobile. Unlike other rewards during the launch day, these items will not carry over in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone on PC and consoles.

