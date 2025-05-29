How big is the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 update? File sizes explored

The Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 update is approximately 37 Gigabytes in terms of file size for PC. Compared to some of the other updates the game has seen, this number is still rather small. The pre-load size of the season 4 update was about 37.4 GB, as per Battle.net. Therefore, it's not much of a surprise that the final file size is also comparatively small.

This article will cover the file sizes of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, released today, on May 29, 2025.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4: File sizes explored

PC players will find that their file update size for Black Ops 6 and Warzone is about 37 GB. This number is a little different for console players. It is known that the pre-load size for PS5, just for the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 update, was approximately 25 GB.

Players can expect a slight fluctuation in the reported size while downloading the update. Furthermore, the complete Call of Duty HQ file size may also vary for those downloading the game from scratch — it can range from 250 GB to upwards of 300 GB, depending on the playing platform.

The latest update brings a host of interesting new changes to the game. In Warzone, players can now explore the new POI, called The Overlook, and its surroundings to operate cranes and perform high-octane stunts at an altitude.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer has received five new maps (Shutdown, Fugitive, Blitz, Eclipse, and Fringe), new game modes, Scorestreaks, and more.

For BO6 Zombies, the new update brings brand-new game modes such as Grief, Starting Room, and Abomination Challenge. There are also three new GobbleGums to add to the fun: Explosive Flourise, Flavor Hex, and Rainburps.

Finally, fans can also experience new events and the brand-new Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass and BlackCell Bundle. The former brings a number of new Operator skins and Weapon Blueprints, while the latter comes with the exclusive Omen Operator (apart from other BlackCell-specific items).

