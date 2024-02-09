How to complete Dragon Stirs easter egg in Warzone Fortune's Keep?

Dragon Stirs easter egg is the hidden content that entered Call of Duty Warzone after the Season 2 update introduced the revamped Fortune’s Keep map in the pool. You can find these challenging secrets in almost all of the maps and complete them to earn exclusive skins or other cosmetics. However, it is difficult and can prove tricky as it needs to be completed in a specific order.

Warzone’s new addition to the map pool has amassed a lot of players to grind the game. The presence of easter eggs is also a niche route the developer takes to intrigue players and capture the community’s attention. Moreover, introducing a reward at the end drives more players to participate and creates a competitive environment.

This article will highlight how you can complete the Dragon Stirs easter egg in Warzone.

How to complete Warzone’s Dragon Stirs easter egg?

Nest locations and light bounces in Warzone Dragon Stirs easter egg (Image via YouTube/Geeky Pastimes)

Here is a guide you can use to complete this challenging objective in Warzone and claim the rewards:

Launch your game and head over to the playlist for Fortune’s Keep.

You need to dive down and land near the Lighthouse Point of Interest (POI).

Get a Gas Can near the beach and get to the top of the Lighthouse.

You can then interact with the generator inside the Lighthouse, and the beacon light will rotate. You can stop it by interacting with the large control panel. The light should be stopped when it is facing the North-West direction.

Once you correct the beacon position, it will be locked in, and the panel will be disabled.

Now, you must get to the building with a large antenna on the top. This is also the building towards which the beacon light points, so it is easy to find.

Sightseeing binoculars location for Dragon Stirs easter egg (Image via YouTube/Geeky Pastimes)

You need to then find sightseeing binoculars present around the map and melee them to obtain a mysterious item.

Placing this item on the bird’s nest on top of the roof of the antenna building will bounce the light and provide you with the next location.

You must continue towards the next building in the Winery that the light bounces to and melee another binocular to get the mysterious item.

Once you place this item on the nest on the roof of the building, it will bounce the light once more to the final location in the Terraces.

Fireworks above the Keep (Image via YouTube/Geeky Pastimes)

After completing all these steps, the light will finally reach the Keep. You will know it's done when fireworks appear over the Keep and you will receive a notification about it.

It is important to note that each binocular spawns only one mysterious item, so you need to keep it secure. If the zone circle touches any of the POI nests, the entire Dragon Stirs easter egg will be disabled, and you have to jump into another match to engage in a new attempt.

There is also no order for the items to be placed on the nests, so you can get to either of the three roofs and set it up.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and check out other Warzone updates and error fix guides.

Golden Vault Easter Egg || 5 Major changes in Warzone || Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 "stuck in fetching data loop" error fix || Warzone crashes on startup fix || Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer lobby not connecting fix || Warzone and MW3 "App not released" error on Steam