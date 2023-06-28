How to easily complete the 'Double Crossed' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Double Crossed is a Tier 3 Black Mous mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. It plays out similarly to Season 3's 'Double Cross' mission, where players had to kill the Bomb Maker in Ashika Island's Tsuki Castle and acquire his Crossbow. In the new Season 4 mission, 'Double Crossed,' players must first get their hands on a Crossbow and then eliminate the Bomb Maker with it.

Being a Tier 3 mission, Double Crossed is not easy to complete. Players will have to go through hordes of AI soldiers and deal the final blow to the Bomb Maker with the Crossbow. This guide will take a closer look at the Double Crossed mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to complete it easily.

Where to find the Crossbow in the Double Crossed mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Finding the Crossbow is the first part of the challenge for this mission. There are three ways to go about it. First, if you already have the Crossbow unlocked, you can always equip it in your Insured Weapons slot. If you don't, make sure to check your Contraband weapons. If you can't carry it with you into Ashika Island, you will have to go through the Bomb Maker twice.

To do so, simply invade Tsuki Castle and take out all the AI soldiers. However, if you don't have a Tsuki Castle key, you will have to engage with the Wheelson that guards the castle's front doors. Once you eliminate it, you must interact with it to access the Tsuki Castle.

Clear the castle of enemies and proceed to the upper levels of the building to find the Bomb Maker and take him down. Doing so will drop the Crossbow. Pick it up and exfiltrate with it safely.

Completing the Double Crossed mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Now that you have the Crossbow, head to Ashika Island again. Get access to the Tsuki Castle by taking down the Wheelson. Now go through the castle, killing AI soldiers. But this time, use your Crossbow to kill the Bomb Maker. Ensure you have sufficient ammunition and other utilities, as the area is heavily guarded and sometimes overwhelming.

If you aren't sure which character is the Bomb Maker, simply look for an AI soldier with a cap on. To make it easier for you to identify, the picture below shows the Bomb Maker on Ashika Island. Once eliminated, the mission will be complete, and you can exfiltrate to earn the rewards that the contract promises.

Bomb Maker in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

This is all there is to know about the Double Crossed mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Upon successfully completing the mission, players will be rewarded with 10,000 XP and a Tempus Torrent Contraband.

Poll : 0 votes