How to fix Call of Duty Warzone 2 "Dev Error 5759"

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is undoubtedly one of the most popular battle royale games out there, with millions of players worldwide. While this title is in its fourth season right now, it still has a lot of issues that are yet to be fixed. The Dev Error 5759 has been around for a while, and some players still face this problem. This issue causes your PC to crash the game and can surely get frustrating.

While there isn't a particular fix for this PC-only error, players can use some methods given below to ensure WZ2 doesn't crash. Here is what can cause the and how you can fix it.

Warzone 2 "Dev Error 5759": How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While there might not be a complete fix for this error, here are some things you can do that may solve the issue.

The first thing you can do is restart your game and the launcher you are using. This might solve the issue immediately.

Check your Windows version and see if a recent update is available. Update Windows and restart your PC.

Check your graphics driver and see if it's up-to-date. If it's not, update your GPU driver and click on Express Installation.

If you are on Steam, click on the game's properties and verify your integrated files. There might be some corrupted ones causing this issue. Update all files and restart the game again.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Dev Error 5759 occurs when your PC can no longer run this game due to a DirectX error or a possible problem with your GPU driver. If you face it, your game will immediately be closed, with this message popping up on your screen:

"DEV ERROR 5759. DirectX encountered an unrecoverable error. To contact customer service support, go to http://support.activision.com. "

One of the biggest reasons for this error is corrupted game files. When you install or patch Warzone 2, there can be certain instances when your game files get damaged during an update or installation.

This error can also happen due to DirectX encountering a bug that it cannot read. An old graphics card driver or a Windows version that is yet to be updated can cause the problem as well.

If none of the aforementioned methods work, uninstall your game and install it again.

For more Warzone 2-related errors and fixes like this, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

Poll : 0 votes