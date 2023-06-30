How do you get dual akimbo pistol in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are in their fourth season after being released over seven months ago. The games have had multiple significant updates that have improved the gameplay experience significantly while balancing the weapons and equipment to maintain competitive integrity.

Pistols in battle royale matches are not the most reliable weapons but are good enough to be trusty side arms when you run out of ammo on your primary gun. Most pistols are good sufficient for close-range combat. Still, they cannot compete against SMGs unless the Akimbo attachment is equipped, allowing players to dual-wield the guns, effectively improving performance.

How to get Akimbo attachment in Warzone 2?

All Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 pistols can be dual-wielded, improving damage, increasing ammo count, doubling the fire rate, and generally being more reliable as secondary weapons. The only downside is the reload speed being slow. This feature was also part of Warzone 1, and the developers had to nerf some pistols as they were overpowered with the akimbo attachment equipped.

To get the Akimbo attachment, you will first have to level up your preferred pistol to a specific level that will unlock the said attachment in the 'Rear Grip' category while also having other weapons leveled up to a certain number. For example, to unlock the attachment for the '.50 GS' pistol, players must reach the weapon's level 17. However, to unlock the same for the X13 Auto pistol, players must level up the X12 pistol to level 19.

The best way to level up weapons is to play Plunder or use 'Double Weapon XP' tokens to speed up the process. For Modern Warfare 2, playing game modes in Shipment is the fastest way to do so, as players can get high kill counts.

Once the Akimbo attachment is unlocked in either Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2, navigate to the preferred pistol's Gunsmith, select the 'Rear Grip' category, and select the 'Akimbo' attachment. This will equip one of the pistols in each hand while in-game.

To shoot, press the left trigger on your controller to shoot the left pistol and the right trigger to shoot the right pistol. Similarly, on the keyboard & mouse, the left click is to shoot the left pistol, and the right click is to shoot the right one.

One of the best Akimbo pistols in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is the FTAC Seige, which was added with Season 3 Reloaded. The fire rate with two pistols in hand is tremendously fast as it is automatic. The best attachments for the same are:

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Ammunition : 9mm Hollow Point

: 9mm Hollow Point Laser : XTEN Sidearm-L400

: XTEN Sidearm-L400 Rear Grip : Akimbo FTAC Siege

: Akimbo FTAC Siege Magazine: 72-Round Drum

Season 4 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes