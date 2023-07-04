How to get the Grimm: Wolf pack bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Grimm: Wolf Pack bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 delivers an enthralling change for the operator, taking on the appealing appearance of a formidable wolf. This package is intended to capture the fandom with its innovative design, giving a genuinely unique and immersive experience. Players may leave a lasting impression in the community by embracing the powerful aura of the wolf, establishing an imposing presence that connects with the essence of both titles.

The article will go through the Grimm: Wolf Pack bundle in-depth, covering the operator's skin and other items. While it has a higher price tag, players should read the article to learn more about this intriguing release.

How to acquire the Grimm: Wolf pack bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Strike fear into hearts and tear apart the competition with the Grimm: Wolf Pack Strike fear into hearts and tear apart the competition with the Grimm: Wolf Pack 🐺 https://t.co/9bbwc5kUe2

The Grimm: Wolf Pack bundle was released on July 3, 2023, and you can purchase the bundle via the in-game store. Follow the below steps if you are facing any difficulties:

Launch either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2

Once you are in the main menu, navigate to the store section.

You will be able to see the Grimm: Wolf Pack bundle in the featured section

Select and purchase the bundle.

To obtain the enthralling Grimm: Wolf Pack bundle, you must be willing to spend 2,000 CoD Points, which have an actual monetary worth of $19.99. It is critical to have the necessary in-game currency to make the transaction. If you do not have enough CoD Points, you can purchase them through the respective platform's store. Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store are among these stores. With the requisite quantity of CoD Points, you can easily purchase the Grimm: Wolf Pack bundle, unlocking its exclusive offerings.

All the items included in the Grimm: Wolf Pack bundle can be used across both titles. The bundle will be available for a limited period, and if you are interested, you should acquire it since its future appearances are uncertain.

What's included in the Grimm: Wolf pack bundle?

The Bundle will include seven exclusive items: one operator skin, two weapon blueprints, one loading screen, one vehicle skin, one sticker, and an emblem. The total breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

König " The Wolf " Operator Skin

" Operator Skin LM-S marksman rifle " Wererifle " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint Lockwood 300 shotgun " Bad Dog " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint Loading Screen " The Alpha "

" SUV " Pack Runne r" Vehicle Skin

r" Vehicle Skin Sticker " Wolfish "

" Emblem "Crimson Cape"

Above is everything related to the Grimm: Wolf Pack bundle that players should know in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

