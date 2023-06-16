How to get the new nuke reward 'glowing operator skin' in Warzone 2

The nuke Operator skin award in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is a one-of-a-kind item that will give you a sense of power and something to brag about in the community. Other rewards can also be obtained besides this. However, only a few players can complete the Tactical Nuke Killstreak, which is a part of the Champion's Quest that arrived with the Season 4 update. When the killstreak is deployed, all opponents are instantly eliminated.

The quest is exceedingly difficult to complete, and even the finest Warzone 2 players will struggle with it. Meanwhile, dedicated gamers with a solid squad will have a good chance of obtaining the special glowing Operator skin. The following article will provide the necessary steps to activate the nuke in Warzone 2.

How to complete the Champion's Quest in Warzone 2?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone New reward for completing a nuke in Warzone includes this operator skin, thoughts? ☢️ New reward for completing a nuke in Warzone includes this operator skin, thoughts? ☢️ https://t.co/H8YaHds4Be

The Champion's Quest, as the name implies, is a mission made for champions i.e., those who are exceptionally competent and experienced, and not afraid of facing any challenge. After completing it, you will receive special rewards; the most noteworthy of them is the Operator Skin, which is specially created with a luminous blue theme.

In order to complete the Champion Quest, you must trigger the Tactical Nuke Killstreak by securing five consecutive wins. Below is an in-depth guide on how you can activate and complete it, subsequently acquiring the intriguing rewards:

The first phase is to win five straight games, which is an incredibly challenging undertaking in and of itself. Once completed, the Champion's Quest contract will appear. Hop into your sixth Warzone 2 match, and before you drop in, a prompt will appear showing "Champion's Quest Available." To start, however, you must obtain the contract from one of the three yellow-marked locations on the Tac-Map, all of which are close to one another. Once you have obtained the contract, you will be presented with a new objective that needs you to seek three specific elements and must be completed before the match finishes. Be mindful that each element imposes different penalties on the bearer and will be revealed when the small circle present in the objective bar fills up. The first element that will be revealed is Beryllium, and you will be permanently marked with a Gold Most Wanted crown after collecting it. After some time, the second element Plutonium will be revealed. Collect it, grab it, and you will now suffer constant Radiation damage until the game ends. Your teammates that are nearby will also take damage. Finally, after some time, the third element Tritium will be disclosed. Once you collect it, you will have disrupted Radar for the rest of the fight. You must bear all of the challenge until the bomb site is exposed. As such, you must always be prepared to fight since opposing players will rush over to eliminate you and your squad. Circle 4 will reveal the bomb site, and a plane will drop the bomb on the map with a five-minute timer. Head towards the location and assemble the nuke by putting all of the collected elements. After this is done, a two-minute countdown will start until it detonates. Once the nuke is armed, all squads in the match will be alerted, so you must defend it with everything you have. If successful, the Tactical Nuke will go off, and you will have completed the Champion's Quest.

All the nuke rewards in Warzone 2 Season 4

Players will be able to acquire five unique rewards after completing the nuke task. The most notable one is the Titan 239 Operator Skin, which will have blue glowing elements to it. The total breakdown of the rewards is mentioned below:

Nova "Titan 239" Operator Skin

Quest Nuke Emblem

Boom Box Charm

Quest Nuke Calling Card

Radioactive Sticker

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

The information provided above is everything that gamers need to know about Warzone 2's Champion's Quest and how to obtain the intriguing Operator skin that comes with it.

Poll : 0 votes