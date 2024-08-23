Purple Echo of Drum in MW3 Zombies is an important artifact in the final story mission of the Zombies mode. It's part of many other Easter Eggs in the game under a mid-season update that was recently rolled out by the developing team. The Drum is key to unlocking a new Rift in the latest update.

This article will mention all the key details on how to get Purple Echo of Drum in MW3 Zombies under Season 5 Reloaded.

Get Purple Echo of Drum in MW3 Zombies using this simple method

Purple Echo of Drum in MW3 Zombies is a crucial part of an Easter Egg quest that must be completed to unlock the new Dark Aether Rift. But in this article, we will only focus on how to get Purple Echo of Drum. Popular Call of Duty YouTuber MrDalekJD recently revealed how to obtain the Drum in MW3 Zombies.

You get Purple Echo of Drum in MW3 Zombies by interacting with the Reward Rift while being on an Easter Egg run (Image via MrDalekJD YouTube)

The Purple Drum can be found on the East Side of the Tier 3 Zone on the Urzikstan map. Follow these steps to get Purple Echo of Drum in MW3 Zombies:

In Tier 3 Zone of Urzikstan, get on the Bloodburner bike and complete a race between two Mr. Peeks stuffed toys. Follow the arrow to begin the race from one Mr. Peeks toy and then the other arrow to reach the second Mr. Peeks toy. A Reward Rift shall appear upon completing the race. Open the Reward Rift to get the Purple Echo of Drum.

Once you open the Reward Rift, the Purple Drum can be collected.

More content to explore in MW3 Zombies

Collecting Easter Eggs is just a small part of MW3 Zombies' final story mission in Season 5 Reloaded, which is the game's main content. Players can explore and finish the final quest named Ascension to wrap up the long-running chapter featuring Dr. Ava Jansen and her mysterious connection with the Entity, the main boss of the last mission.

The final story mission of MW3 Zombies is filled with action-packed fights against deadly zombies and special enemies (Image via Activision)

Completing the final story mission of MW3 Zombies also offers exclusive in-game rewards to the players.

