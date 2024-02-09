How to get Ray Gun in Warzone Fortune's Keep

The Ray Gun is the latest addition to Warzone Fortune's Keep, and getting your hands on it can be quite challenging. It has been introduced in the game's Season 2 update as part of a The Walking Dead crossover event. This weapon is a new Easter egg in the game and can only be unlocked by following a few distinct steps.

This article will provide a detailed step-by-step guide to getting your hands on this infamous weapon. For a comprehensive brief on the same, read below.

Where to get Ray Gun in Warzone Fortune's Keep?

The Ray Gun in Warzone Fortune's Keep can be unlocked through three different means. It must be noted that none of these options guarantees that you will receive this weapon as a reward; however, they remain the only viable routes you can take to unlock and equip the Wonder Weapon.

Through the Rogue Signal public event in WZ

The Rogue Signal public event in WZ is an occurrence that can take place randomly in any match you queue up for. In it, players will be dealt a challenge to complete any of the following objectives:

Earn the highest kills on the board. Deal the most damage in the lobby. Collect the most cash during the designated period.

After completing this event, players will be rewarded with a market loot cache along with a significant amount of cash. The market loot cache oftentimes spawns a Wonder Weapon; however, it is not guaranteed that it will spawn one at every successful run. If you are lucky, you might get your hands on the Ray Gun through this method.

Eradication contract

Eradication contracts prompt players to mark infested strongholds by following highlighted footprints to a given corpse. Similar to Zombies matchups, you will be tasked to clear this stronghold by destroying cysts and killing the market HVT zombie.

Completing an Eradication contract will yield you a great amount of cash and other loot. It has been confirmed that this mission can also spawn the Wonder Weapon as a reward; however, as mentioned above, it is not a guaranteed drop.

Complete an Easter egg in the game

You can complete an Easter egg in Warzone to possibly get your hands on the revered Ray Gun in the game. To do so, follow these steps:

Locate the Ground Zero underground tunnels and head towards them. Use the Graveyard POI as your reference point. Head to the B1 Laboratory. Proceed to the elevator shafts and head to the section marked as 'SEC B'. You will find yourself in a puzzle room. It will be flooded entirely. Maneuver around by mantling over the floating boxes and proceeding to hit all three switches to turn off the power. This will unlock a treasure vault. This loot room will house cash, weapons, and numerous high-tier loot. There is a possibility that you might the Ray Gun in this area.

Following the given instructions might lead you to unlock and equip this extremely powerful Wonder Weapon. In case you can't score it on your first try, make sure you give it another go. The drop for this weapon is not guaranteed in either mission, so it might need several retries to get a hold of this gun.

