One of the most notable additions in MW3 Zombies in the latest Season 2 Reloaded update is a schematic to the V-R11 Wonder Weapon. Schematics in the game offer players various different upgrades to their favorite perks, tools, various mods, and wonder weapons.

In this article, we will cover everything about the V-R11 Wonder Weapon Schematic and how players can get their hands on it.

How to obtain the V-R11 Wonder Weapon Schematic in MW3 Zombies

The V-R11 Wonder Weapon, first introduced in MW3 Season 1 without a schematic, has the distinct ability to make zombies rather friendly. Also, they help you take down other zombies nearby. The downside of this effect on the opponent shot with this gun is that it is not permanent, lasting for about 15 seconds.

Expand Tweet

While there are several ways to obtain the V-R11 Wonder Weapon, like opening mystery boxes from rift rewards or finishing contracts in high-level threat zones, the schematic for how this weapon can be unlocked is very straightforward. It depends a lot less on the player's luck.

It can be found in the rewards rift once the player has completed the new story mission in Act 4 of MW3 Zombies named "Countermeasures.”

How to complete Countermeasures in MW3 Zombies

Here’s a quick guide on how players can unlock the V-R11 Wonder Weapon Schematic in MW3 Zombies:

To play the Countermeasures mission, players must select it first from the story mission section in the MW3 Zombies menu and activate it.

After activating the mission, head to the story mission marker on the map. This is the anomaly zone in the game that will transfer you into a new Dark Aether Rift. Players will have a 30-minute timer for the mission.

Players will want to make sure they are gathered up with decent perks and pack-a-punched weapons.

After entering the new Dark Aether Rift, players will have numerous contracts and tasks around the map to complete. They have to take on these challenges, which also include killing hordes of zombies and defeating the new zombie boss, Krawvir, who has improved health and an EMP pulse.

After finishing the contracts, players can get the Wonder Weapon schematic in a reward rift. It will be used for crafting, so players will have to exfil the item.

Check out Sportskeeda for more Warzone and MW3 updates, guides, and news.

Best meta weapon loadout in WZ Resurgence || Demon Glo bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Nova 6 Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone || Scarab Tracer Pack Operator bundle in WZ and Modern Warfare 3 || Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone