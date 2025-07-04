How to insta-kill Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies is the key HVT that you have to eliminate in the latest Abomination Challenge within the title. Now this foe is extremely difficult to take down owing to its huge, monstrous size, and worse, its highly powerful offensive capabilities.
That said, there is a certain way you can insta-kill Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies. In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can achieve this outcome in-game. Read below to know more.
A guide to insta-kill Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies
The Abomination Challenge LTM puts players on a cel-shaded version of Liberty Falls. Each point of interest is right as you remember it, and that's going to play a key role in taking down this enemy in-game.
As stated above, the Mo Abomination is arguably one of the toughest enemies to crack down in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The damage that this enemy can inflict is extremely high. A single hit from this HVT can throw you across the floor and knock off all your perks onto the ground. Paired with the relentless wave of zombies that follow alongside this antagonist, it becomes quite a chore to take him down using traditional weapons in the game.
That said, there's a way to insta-kill this foe, and if you want to do that, you can follow these steps:
- First and foremost, deploy into Cel-Shaded Liberty Falls
- Summon the Mo Abomination by opening the Church.
- As soon as Mo gets summoned, it will unleash its fury on anything it comes across. Avoid its charge attack, and proceed to lure it away from its spawn point.
- Other than to lure it, don't attack the Abomination constantly. It will develop resistance against your weapons, rendering them useless.
- Now, proceed to lure Mo into the Comic Book Store.
- Here, you can activate the Aetherella Trap. Once done, this will deal massive amounts of damage, rendering the Abomination useless.
- Proceed to clean up the fight by dishing out damage and eventually slaying the foe.
Upon following these steps and eliminating the Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you will have completed the Abomination Challenge in-game.
Read more: How to get Beavis and Butt-Head Operators in Warzone and Black Ops 6
That's everything that you need to know about how you can insta-kill Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies. For more related news and guides, check these links below:
- All bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded: Everything we know
- All weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded
- All Modifiers and their abilities in Warzone explained
- How to play Resurgence Casual in Warzone