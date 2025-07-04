How to insta-kill Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies is the key HVT that you have to eliminate in the latest Abomination Challenge within the title. Now this foe is extremely difficult to take down owing to its huge, monstrous size, and worse, its highly powerful offensive capabilities.

That said, there is a certain way you can insta-kill Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies. In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can achieve this outcome in-game. Read below to know more.

A guide to insta-kill Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Abomination Challenge LTM puts players on a cel-shaded version of Liberty Falls. Each point of interest is right as you remember it, and that's going to play a key role in taking down this enemy in-game.

As stated above, the Mo Abomination is arguably one of the toughest enemies to crack down in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The damage that this enemy can inflict is extremely high. A single hit from this HVT can throw you across the floor and knock off all your perks onto the ground. Paired with the relentless wave of zombies that follow alongside this antagonist, it becomes quite a chore to take him down using traditional weapons in the game.

Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

That said, there's a way to insta-kill this foe, and if you want to do that, you can follow these steps:

First and foremost, deploy into Cel-Shaded Liberty Falls

Summon the Mo Abomination by opening the Church.

As soon as Mo gets summoned, it will unleash its fury on anything it comes across. Avoid its charge attack, and proceed to lure it away from its spawn point.

Other than to lure it, don't attack the Abomination constantly. It will develop resistance against your weapons, rendering them useless.

Now, proceed to lure Mo into the Comic Book Store.

Here, you can activate the Aetherella Trap. Once done, this will deal massive amounts of damage, rendering the Abomination useless.

Proceed to clean up the fight by dishing out damage and eventually slaying the foe.

Upon following these steps and eliminating the Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you will have completed the Abomination Challenge in-game.

That's everything that you need to know about how you can insta-kill Mo Abomination in Black Ops 6 Zombies. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More