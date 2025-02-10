Knowing how to do Parasite eliminations in Black Ops 6 Zombies is essential for survival and completing objectives in the game. The Parasites are terrifying flying entities consisting of a menacing head with sharp teeth, membrane-like wings, and a distended body. They attack players from range with acid and are formidable enemies when faced in hordes.

Since many players have been struggling with these creatures, this article explains how to do Parasite eliminations in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to obtain Parasite eliminations in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Getting Parasite eliminations in Black Ops 6 Zombies is easy as they don't post a threat individually. However, they can easily kill players if they attack in swarms.

It's important to note that the Parasites can be found on the Terminal, Citadelle des Morts, and Liberty Falls map in BO6 Zombies. They appear in the fifth and sixth rounds and can be summoned by shooting the spore-covered rocks.

How to get Parasite kills in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Parasite acid attack in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Any hitscan weapon with a high magazine size can be used to get Parasite eliminations in Black Ops 6 Zombies. You don't need a high-damage weapon, but a Tier 3 pack-a-punch is good as you'll be surrounded by multiple opponents during counters on the Terminal map. Wonder weapons will be an overkill, but a DRI-11 Beamsmasher is capable of taking down swarms of Parasites.

The Parasites are unaffected by projectile attacks because they are airborne. The Cryofreeze Ammo mod, purchasable from the Arsenal for 500 Salvage, is very effective against Parasites in Black Ops 6 Zombies. They don't have much HP, so you can even take your weapon of chance against these enemies.

Parasite swarm in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Parasites are a formidable variant of the undead, but not the most challenging to encounter. They possess the ability to fly and unleash acidic projectiles from above, making them a force to be reckoned with in large numbers.

Timing is important when getting Parasite eliminations in Black Ops 6 Zombies as they can swarm up on the Operators and can prove to be dangerous in the later rounds. Rapid acid attacks can deal large chunks of damage that can lead to defeat.

These airborne enemies don't have a specific weakness but two or three bullets to their head are enough to put them in the ground. To effectively counter them, players should focus on improving their aim and strategy before engaging in combat.

